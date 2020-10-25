Florida Department of Health added 144 new COVID-19 cases to Pinellas County’s total on Oct. 25, bringing the count to 25,130. The death toll stands at 816.
From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
Last week, Oct. 12-18, 938 new cases and 18 deaths were reported. It was the first week since Aug. 10-16 that more than 800 cases were reported.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 778,636 with 16,632 on Oct. 25. Cases in the United States totaled 8,607,419 with 224,995 deaths. Globally, more than 42.85 million cases have been reported with over 1.15 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 24,941 residents and 189 non-residents. More cases were in females, 13,408 (54%), to 11,505 in males. Gender was unknown in 28. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Seventeen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,488 residents and 26 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 32% capacity in staffed adult beds (999 of 3,143) on Sunday with 24% capacity (72 of 305) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, 118 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 29 in ICU and 15 on a ventilator.
Numbers of new cases begin to climb
From Oct. 5-11, 652 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Pinellas. The death count was the same as the week before, but the case count increased significantly.
Oct. 5-11 was the first time since the week of Aug. 17-23 that more than 600 new cases were reported in one week. DOH reported 669 new cases from Aug. 17-23 and 51 deaths. Oct. 8 was the first time since Sept. 26 that more than 100 new cases were reported in a single day. DOH reported 125 on Oct. 8 and 119 new cases on Sept. 26.
From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 505 new cases were reported and 19 deaths — down one case from the week prior with four fewer deaths. From Sept. 21-27, 506 new cases were reported and 23 deaths, which was a decrease in cases but an increase in deaths from the previous week.
From Sept. 14-20, DOH reported 576 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, which was an increase in the case count compared to the two prior weeks.
From Sept. 7-13, 497 cases and 29 deaths were reported. The case count was a decrease compared to the prior week, but an increase from Aug. 24-30. The death count was higher than the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
From Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 537 cases and 22 deaths were reported. It was the first time the weekly case count increased since Aug. 24-30. The increase may be due in part to the Aug. 31 data dump by Quest Diagnostics of almost 75,000 test results dating back to April. The state severed all ties with Quest because it failed to follow the state’s law and report results of COVID-19 tests in a timely manner.
Case counts trending downward
From Aug. 24-30, 457 cases and 59 deaths were reported. It was the sixth consecutive week DOH had reported fewer cases compared to the week before. Eight more deaths occurred; however, Aug. 30 was the first date that no deaths were reported in the county since Aug. 10.
From Aug. 17-23, 669 cases were reported and 51 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive week that fewer cases were reported than the week before; however, three more deaths occurred than last week.
From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
Case counts surged as Florida initiated recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the largest number of new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 5.81% of 2,384 test results on Oct. 24 were positive, 4.09% of 4,521 results on Oct. 23, 3.11% of 4,490 on Oct. 22, 5.27% of 3,987 on Oct. 21, 7.29% of 1,322 test results on Oct. 20 were positive, 6.12% of 2,424 results on Oct. 19, 4.86% of 1,565 on Oct. 18, 4.89% of 2,351 results on Oct. 17, 6.04% of 3,750 results on Oct. 16, 3.34% of 3,644 results on Oct. 15, 4.05% of 2,866 on Oct. 14, 5.67% of 2,330 on Oct. 13, 6.31% of 2,331 results on Oct. 12 and 4.13% of 1,322 results on Oct. 11.
DOH reported that 249,298 tests have been done in Pinellas in since March, and as of Oct. 24, the average rate of positive results was 10%, compared to 9.97% on Oct. 23, 10.01% on Oct. 22, 10.03% on Oct. 21, 10.01% on Oct. 20, 9.99% on Oct. 19, 9.97% on Oct. 18, 9.98% on Oct. 17, 9.96% on Oct. 16, 9.92% on Oct. 15-13, 9.89% on Oct. 12-10. Results were inconclusive for 158.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
As of Oct. 23, 1,774, or 9.6%, of 18,488 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 65,631, or 12.2% of 538,010 tests were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County Schools reported on Oct. 23 that 11 more students and three employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
One student attended Madeira Beach Fundamental and four partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Pinellas Technical College in St. Petersburg and one classroom was affected. One student attended Largo High School and six partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Seminole High School, and three partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected. One student attended Hollins High School and six partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Oak Grove Middle School and one partial classroom was affected.
One student attended Palm Harbor High School and three partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Brooker Creek Elementary School and no impact was reported. Two students attended Plato Academy charter school in Tarpon Springs and no impact was reported.
One employee and one student were from Northeast High School and a small group of students were affected. One employee worked at Ridgecrest Elementary School and five partial classrooms were affected. One employee worked at Plato Academy charter school in Seminole. No impact was reported.
The district reported on Oct. 22 that eight more students and seven employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
One student attended Sexton Elementary School, and there was no impact to classrooms or buses. One student attended Clearwater Fundamental Middle School and seven partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Richard Jacobsen Technical High School and four partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended East Lake High School and no impact was reported. One student attended Seminole High School and eight partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Pinellas Academy of Math and Science charter school and one classroom was affected. One student attended Plato Academy charter school in St. Petersburg and no impact was reported.
One student and one employee were from Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School, and no impact was reported. Two employees worked at the Administration Building and no impact to classrooms or buses was reported.
One employee worked at Largo Middle School and no impact was reported. Two employees worked at Bear Creek Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Seventy-fourth Street Elementary School and one classroom affected.
Pinellas County Schools reported on Oct. 20 that three more students and five employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
Two students attended Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg and no impact was reported to classrooms or buses.
One student attended Seminole High School and six partial classrooms were affected. One employee worked at Seminole Elementary with no impact to classrooms or buses.
One employee worked at Orange Grove Elementary, one worked at Lakewood High School and one worked at Azalea Elementary with no impact reported at any schools. One employee worked at Gulfport Elementary School and a small group of students was affected.
The school district reported on Oct. 19 that five students and one employee had tested positive.
One employee and one student were from Sexton Elementary. There was no impact to classrooms or buses. One student attended Seminole High School and two classrooms, five partial classrooms and one partial bus was affected. One student attended Oakhurst Elementary and one partial classroom was affected.
One student attended Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended East Lake High School, and five partial classrooms and one partial bus was affected.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Oct. 25. St. Petersburg has the most with 10,444 cases, 4,908 are Clearwater residents, 2,578 from Largo, 1,472 from Palm Harbor, 1,281 from Seminole, 1,244 from Pinellas Park, 810 from Tarpon Springs, 645 from Dunedin, 452 from Oldsmar, 353 from Safety Harbor, 176 from Clearwater Beach, 171 from Gulfport, 137 from Kenneth City, 124 from South Pasadena, 86 from Indian Rocks Beach, 59 from Belleair, 47 from Madeira Beach, 30 from Belleair Beach, 30 from Crystal Beach, 21 from St. Pete Beach, 21 from North Redington Beach, 20 from Tierra Verde, 16 from Bay Pines, 15 from Treasure Island, four from Belleair Bluffs and Redington Shores, three from Indian Shores, Ozona, Lealman and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 211 as missing.
Cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 4,182 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 17% of cases in the county. Carrington Place (64 beds) and Countryside Rehab and Health Care Center (120 beds) are designated COVID-19 isolation Centers.
The state’s emergency rules requiring biweekly testing at staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities expired Sept. 13. Nursing homes must continue staff testing under federal rules.
At least 570 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 9% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 839 deaths, or 13%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 713 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH, as of Oct. 23, 31 deaths had been reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center; 26 deaths by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor; 25 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 24 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 20 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 19 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 15 by Boca Ciega Center; 13 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Eleven deaths were reported by Mark Village, Walton Place, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Gulfport Rehabilitation Center.
Ten deaths were reported by The Oaks of Clearwater. Nine were reported by Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, West Bay of Tampa, The Care Center at Pinellas Park and Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Eight deaths were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete. Seven were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Grand Villa of Largo.
Six were reported by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and Palm Garden of Largo.
Five deaths were reported by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Seasons Largo, Princeton Village of Largo and Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center.
Four deaths were reported by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Evergreen Manor Retirement Home in Safety Harbor, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Harbourwood Care Center in Clearwater, North Rehabilitation Center, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg and Grand Villa of St. Petersburg.
Three were reported by Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Country Inn, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Belleair Health Center, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Lakeside Oaks Care Center and Westminster Suncoast.
Two deaths were reported by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Royal Oaks Manor, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Sunset Point, PARC of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, The Villas at Lakeside Oaks, Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg.
One death was reported by Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Health Center in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Grand Villa of Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Bayou Gardens Dunedin, Bon Secours Place at St. Petersburg, Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Pinellas Park, The Barrington, Addington Place of East Lake, Addington Place of College Harbor in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Center, Bristol Court Assisted Living Community in St. Petersburg, Glen Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Laurellwood Care Center in St. Petersburg, Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center and Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Oct. 24, upping the death toll to 816. Details were released for five, three women ages 91, 81 and 52 and two men ages 77 and 68.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, six in the 35-44 group (1%), 23 in 45-54 (3%), 67 in 55-64 (8%), 160 in 65-74 (20%), 252 in 75-84 (31%) and 304 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported six deaths on Oct 23, including three women ages 97, 85 and 60, and three men ages 76, 72 and 58. DOH reported DOH reported deaths of two women, ages 79 and 78 on Oct. 22.
DOH reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 21, including an 85-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man. The death toll rose to 805.DOH reported two more deaths on Oct. 20. Deaths confirmed that day by DOH included three men ages 91, 71 and 69.
DOH reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Oct. 19 and two deaths on Oct. 18 no further details were available. DOH reported that five more residents had died due to COVID-19 on Oct. 17, including two women ages 77 and 51 and three men ages 95, 89 and 84.
DOH reported on Oct. 16 that a 67-year-old man had died due to COVID-19. DOH reported four deaths on Oct. 15. All were women, ages 90, 87, 76 and 65. DOH added one more death to the county’s total on Oct. 14. Details were released on two: an 83-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman.
DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 13, including two women ages 90 and 88, and two men ages 71 and 68. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old woman on Oct. 12.
DOH reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 11. However, no details of those deaths were included in the daily line list report. Comparing the summary report on cases and deaths, it appears one of the new deaths was in the 45-54 age group and one in the age 85 and up. No information on gender was available.
DOH reported four deaths in Pinellas on Oct. 9, including two women ages 85 and 64, and two men ages 59 and 53. DOH reported on Oct. 8 that two women age 95 and 90 had died due to COVID-19.
DOH reported six deaths on Oct. 7, including five women ages 92, 84, 68, 68 and 56, and one man age 79. DOH reported four deaths on Oct. 6, but the death toll rose by only two to total 768. However, details were released on four, including two women ages 98 and 89, and two men ages 97 and 88.
DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 5, including one woman age 82 and two men ages 74 and 63. No new deaths were reported on Oct. 4. DOH reported four deaths in Pinellas on Oct. 3, and provided details on seven, including one women age 94, and six men ages 92, 86, 75, 75, 65 and 64.
DOH reported four deaths in Pinellas on Oct. 2, including three women ages 100, 78 and 76, and one man age 90. DOH reported two deaths on Oct. 1 and released details on three, including one woman age 90, and two men ages 86 and 84.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Commission voted Oct. 20 to extend the state of emergency through Friday, Oct. 30.
The ordinance requiring that facial covering be worn in indoor places also remains in effect.
Public health officials are closely monitoring the continued increase in the seven-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive tests.
“We must all do our part out here as residents,” said Florida Department of Health in Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe. “Given the increase in cases, now is not the time to let up on preventative measures like social distancing and wearing facial coverings.”
The countywide ordinance requires that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect. The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 775,000 with 16,429 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 768,653 on Sunday. Another 9,983 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total 778,636 — 2,385 more than reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 16,429 deaths, which is 12 more than the number reported on Saturday. DOH also reported that 203 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 16,632.
DOH reports that 48,207 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 80 more than the number reported on Saturday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 4.71% of 47,879 test results on Oct. 24 were positive, 3.68% of 116,187 results on Oct. 23, 4.0% of 89,381 results on Oct. 22, 5.62% of 92,135 on Oct. 21, 6.74% of 29,890 on Oct. 20, 6.17% of 54,932 on Oct. 19, 4.86% of 34,537 on Oct. 18, 4.68% of 50,887 on Oct. 17, 5.21% of 73,219 on Oct. 16, 4.28% of 74,689 on Oct. 15, 5.20% of 60,681 on Oct. 14, 5.42% of 50,106 on Oct. 13, 4.99% of 51,540 on Oct. 12 and 4.28% of 35,562 results on Oct. 11.
DOH reported results of 5,960,050 cumulative tests done statewide on residents and nonresidents with 13.06% coming back as positive as of Oct. 24, the same as Oct. 23, compared to 13.14% on Oct. 22, 13.18% on Oct. 21-20 13.17% on Oct. 19-18, 13.18% on Oct. 17-16, 13.17% on Oct. 15-14, 13.19% on Oct. 13-12, 13.20% on Oct. 11, 13.22% on Oct. 10, N/A on Oct. 9, 13.19% on Oct. 8, 13.21% on Oct. 7, 13.22% on Oct. 6, 13.24% on Oct. 5, 13.25% on Oct. 4, 13.26% on Oct. 3, 13.27% on Oct. 2 and 13.28% on Oct. 1. Results were inconclusive for 7,327.
National cases up to 8.6 million with 224,995 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 3 p.m. Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 8,607,419 with 224,995 deaths compared to 8,563,540 with 224,058 deaths at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 42,855,971 with 1,151,837 deaths compared to 42,461,399 with 1,145,847 deaths on Saturday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
