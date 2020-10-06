Pinellas commissioners continue local state of emergency and mask ordinance

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 6 to extend the local state of emergency until Oct. 16. The ordinance requiring mandatory facial covering also remains in effect.
Several members of the public spoke against the ordinance and also were opposed to the commission delegating authority to the county administrator to make the decision about extending the state of emergency.
Commissioners voted Sept. 22 to delegate authority to the administrator to approve future extensions when regular meetings are not scheduled. The extensions must be done every seven days per state law.
County Administrator Barry Burton approved extending the state of emergency from Oct. 1-9 and recommended that the state of emergency and the ordinance remain in effect for another seven days at the Oct. 6 meeting.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the state Department of Health in Pinellas, reported that the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases was down to 70 a day with a seven-day rolling positivity rate at 3.1%. However, he said the death count continues to climb and was up to 768 on Tuesday.
He said 70% of deaths had come from long-term care facilities with 88% in persons age 65 and older. The county’s death rate is 3.4%.
Choe also said the numbers at the hospitals were good and the health care system was stable. So far, there has not been big numbers of cases reported at local schools.
Burton said he had met with administrators at Hillsborough and Pasco counties to seek a regional approach to managing community spread. He also said that local hospital executives were working on recommendations for metrics that could be used to consider future actions, such as eliminating or reinstituting a face mask ordinance. That information is expected to be available by the commission’s Oct. 20 meeting.
Burton plans to present information specific to Pinellas, as well as the region and to include state and national trends.
He said he knows that the mask ordinance is controversial and that people disagree with it.
“But it works,” he said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks.
Close to a dozen members of the public spoke during the meeting, some in support of the state of emergency and mask ordinance with more speaking against. Some complained that the commission had delegated authority to its administrator to extend the state of emergency as a way to get around having to listen to the public.
Commissioner Ken Welch said he found it interesting that people were complaining that the commission wasn’t listening while they were listening to them. He said there was nothing improper about delegating authority to the administrator. Some speakers had said it was against the law to do so. Welch commented that many of the speakers’ messages contained misinformation.
Welch said it was time to stop focusing on how to end the face mask mandate and instead focus on how to safely move into the third phase of the governor’s recovery plan until a vaccine becomes available.
“Everyone is saying masks are part of that,” he said, adding that they are a way to proceed safely and keep everything open during the flu season.
“Masks are a part of that,” he said.
Commissioner Janet Long, who some of the speakers singled out, along with Commission Chair Pat Gerard, as commissioners that don’t want to allow the public to speak, said it wasn’t true. She objects to being attacked politically. Long is running to keep her seat on the commission during the Nov. 2 election.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters said she agreed with Long on the “election stuff.” She also called for patience, pointing out that the commissioners had based decision on different factors that might cause cases to begin spiking again, such as the Labor Day holiday and schools reopening.
She said the state had reopened fully 10 days ago, and still there was no spike.
However, Peters, who has been skeptical about the benefits of wearing a mask, now says masks offer some protection against larger droplets that can spread COVID-19. She doesn’t believe they help with the spread of smaller particles.
She also gave many reasons the state of emergency should be extended, including having money for testing and to pay for facilities to isolate seniors with COVID-19 and other expenses.
“It’s not just a money grab,” she said. Several speakers have accused the county and local doctors, including Choe, of profiting from the pandemic.
“This is a real virus — a dangerous virus,” Peters said, adding that some people diagnosed with COVID-19 had a difficult time getting better.
“This is a very, very serious virus,” she said, and recommended that the local state of emergency remain in effect as long as the virus is active in the community, even at a low level.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.