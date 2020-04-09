Pinellas County’s cases of COVID-19 now top 400. Florida department of Health reported 18 more cases Thursday morning, bringing the total to 413. The death toll stands at 10.
Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 16,364 with 354 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 432,554 with 14,829 deaths. Globally more than 1.5 million cases have been reported with nearly 90,000 deaths.
The cases in Pinellas include 377 Florida residents and 36 non-residents. Most of the cases in are men, 216, and 197 are women. Ages range from 1-95. The median age is 52. Seventy-five people have been hospitalized, which includes residents and non-residents.
DOH has included a qualifier that says, “Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 352 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo still have the most cases. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 102, another 86 are Clearwater residents, 51 from Largo, 22 from Seminole, 21 from Palm Harbor, 20 from Tarpon Springs, 13 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach and Safety Harbor, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
DOH reported on Thursday morning that 7,716 people had been tested in Pinellas with 7,297 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 59. DOH said 5.4% of test results were coming back as positive.
The county’s death toll increased to 10 with the report of the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8. It was not travel-related. DOH reported the death of a 76-year-old woman on April 7, which also was not travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was n 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases now number more than 16,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 15,883 compared to 15,003 on Wednesday night. Another 481 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 16,364 — 666 more than the number reported last night and 908 more than what DOH reported on Wednesday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 354, which is 31 more than the number reported Wednesday night.
DOH reports that 2,149 have been hospitalized statewide.
Of the 15,698 cases reported Wednesday night, 1,277 were travel-related, 3,015 had contact with a confirmed case, 903 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 10,039 were under investigation.
DOH reported on Thursday morning that 152,699 had been with 136,185 testing negative. DOH says 10.7 percent of tests results were positive.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 432,554 with 14,829 deaths compared to 424,945 cases with 14,529 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases was up to 1,502,618 with 89,931 deaths.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.