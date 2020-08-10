It’s been a long time since less than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in one day in Pinellas County. But, on Monday, Aug. 10, Florida Department of Health added only 62 to the count to bring the total to 17,941. No new deaths were reported.
Note: 1,912 test results were reported on Aug. 9, which is the fewest since the beginning of the month. The percent positive was 3.5%. In comparison, 4.8% of 3,166 tests on Aug. 8 and 5.7% of 3,169 on Aug. 7 were positive.
Case counts trending downward
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21. In addition, fewer deaths were reported compared to last week.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 17,816 residents and 125 non-residents. More cases were in females, 9,572 (54%), to 8,243 in males. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 42. Seventeen percent were Black and 11% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 536,961 with 8,277 deaths on Monday. Cases in the United States totaled 5,053,123 with 163,047 deaths. Globally, more than 19.9 million cases have been reported with 732,128 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 10 that 1,733 had been hospitalized in Pinellas, including 1,711 residents (nine more than Saturday) and 22 non-residents. About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (715 of 2,902) on Monday, compared to 25% capacity (713 of 2,879) on Sunday, 23.5% capacity (674 of 2,866) on Saturday, 21% capacity (607 of 2,860) of Friday, 18% capacity on Thursday (526 of 2,862), 18% capacity (520 of 2,878) on Wednesday and 19% capacity (546 of 2,906) on Tuesday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9, 278 regular beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient, 65 were in ICU with 43 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 23% (67 of 297) on Monday, compared to 22% (64 of 287) on Saturday, 19% (55 of 291) on Saturday, 19% (54 of 287) on Friday, 17% (51 of 295) on Thursday, 12% (35 of 292 beds) on Wednesday and 10% (30 of 287) on Tuesday.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity, Northside and St. Petersburg General.
Only Northside Hospital reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Sunday. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Saturday, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, Northside and St. Petersburg General.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 173,432 tests had been done in Pinellas as of Aug. 9 with an average rate of positive results at 10.3%, down from 10.45% on Aug. 8, and 10.4% on Aug. 7 and 6, the same as 10.3% reported from Aug. 1-5, and up from 10.2% on July 31-30, and 10% on July 29-24. Results were pending for 14 and 143 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 3.5% of 1,912 tests on Aug. 9 were positive, 4.8% of 3,166 tests on Aug. 8, 5.7% of 3,169 on Aug. 7, 4.5% of 3,891 on Aug. 6, 3.7% of 4,235 on Aug. 5, 7.4% of 2,070 on Aug. 4, 7.8% of 2,052 on Aug. 3, 4.4% of 2,747 on Aug. 2, 5.5% of 3,204 on Aug. 1, 7.9% of 2,981 on July 31, 7.7% of 2,926 on July 30, 8.3% of 3,541 on July 29, 8.2% of 2,922 on July 28 and 7.3% of 2,758 on July 27.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH also reported that as of Aug. 9, 1,211 of 9,909 tests on those younger than age 18 had been positive, or 12.2%. Statewide, 42,198 of 279,464 tests, or 15.1%, have been positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday. St. Petersburg has the most with 7,406 cases, 3,529 are Clearwater residents, 1,839 from Largo, 999 from Palm Harbor, 935 from Pinellas Park, 838 from Seminole, 531 from Tarpon Springs, 438 from Dunedin, 312 from Oldsmar, 224 from Safety Harbor, 129 from Clearwater Beach, 120 from Gulfport, 108 from Kenneth City, 63 from South Pasadena, 57 from Indian Rocks Beach, 32 from Belleair, 29 from Madeira Beach, 23 from Belleair Beach, 18 from Crystal Beach, 13 from Tierra Verde, 12 from St. Pete Beach, 11 from Bay Pines, 11 from North Redington Beach, nine from Treasure Island, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 112 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,680 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 15% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 108 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 7 with 1,069 cases in residents and 426 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 117 were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 105 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 97 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 84 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 76 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 71 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 49 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 48 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 43 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 42 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 40 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 35 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 34 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 34 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 32 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 28 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 25 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Care Center in St. Petersburg, 20 by The Oaks of Clearwater and 20 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 343 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 631 deaths, or 18%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 377 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH as of Aug. 8, 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 24 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 22 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 21 by Jacaranda Manor, 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, including three staff members; 15 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; 14 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including one under investigation; 13 by Boca Ciega Center, including two staff members; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; nine by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; and nine by Walton Place.
Six by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; six by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View and six by Arbor Oaks of Tyrone. Five were reported by Patrick Manor, Grand Villa of Largo, Regal Palms and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member.
In addition, four deaths were reported by North Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; and four by Carrington Place of St. Pete, including one staff member. Four were reported by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Palm Garden of Largo, West Bay of Tampa, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center.
Three were reported by and three by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Country Inn, The Oaks of Clearwater and Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Two deaths were reported by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, including one staff member; and two by Royal Oaks Manor, including one staff member. Two were reported by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor, Sunset Point and Westminster Suncoast.
One death was reported by Union House in Clearwater, Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Oak Manor Senior Living Community, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, The Barrington, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Belleair Health Center, Clearwater Center, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Grand Villa of Dunedin and Grand Villa of Pinellas Park.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported no new deaths in the county on Aug. 10. The death toll stands at 500.
DOH reported three COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 9, including a 50-year-old woman and two men, ages 96 and 94. DOH confirmed 16 deaths on Aug. 8, including eight women, ages 102, 93, 88, 87, 84, 78, 76 and 71, and eight men, ages 90, 85, 83, 83, 82, 82, 69 and 53.
DOH reported 12 deaths on Aug. 7, including seven women, ages 97, 87, 87, 86, 85, 76 and 60, and five men ages 82, 81, 65, 63 and 53. DOH reported two deaths on Aug. 6, including a 97-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man. DOH confirmed seven deaths on Aug. 5, including four women, ages 95, 88 and two age 76; and three men, ages 76, 75 and 73.
DOH reported 18 deaths on Aug. 4, including 10 women, ages 100, 98, 96, 92, 86, 86, 83, 74, 69 and 65; eight men, ages 88, 86, 78, 72, 66, 64, 61 and 60. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 31 death investigation reports on Aug. 4, including 18 from long-term care facilities.
Other deaths this month include three reported by DOH on Aug. 3: a woman age 72 and two men, ages 82 and 51. The medical examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on Aug. 3, including 14 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported the deaths of two men on Aug. 2, ages 86 and 70, five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six more on Aug. 1.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 21 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of Aug. 9, which is one more than reported on Aug. 5.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 18 in 45-54 (4%), 37 in 55-64 (7%), 91 in 65-74 (18%), 158 in 75-84 (32%) and 190 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
The Pinellas County Commission voted Aug. 6 to extend the local state of emergency through Aug. 14.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas County, said the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases was down to 184 a day, compared to 220-230 a day last week, and the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests was down to 6%, compared to 7% last week. He attributes the decreases to more people wearing masks, practicing social distancing and fewer large gatherings at places, such as bars.
He also said there had been a decline in deaths in the past two weeks after increases were reported for the last six-seven weeks. He said it is still important to protect the county’s most vulnerable residents.
Hospital capacity also is stabilizing. But he compared where we are in the fight against COVID-19 to a football game, saying it is only the second quarter.
“Don’t become complacent. Keep social distancing and wearing a mask,” he said.
The commission will vote on extending the local state of emergency and face mask order at its Aug. 11 meeting.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 535,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 531,217 on Monday. Another 5,744 cases were reported in non-residents (26 fewer than on Sunday), bringing the state’s total to 536,961 — 4,155 more than the number reported on Sunday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 8,277, which is 91 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 131 non-Florida residents have died, which is two more than the number reported on Sunday.
DOH reports that 30,785 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 280 more than the number reported on Saturday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 4,020,073 had been done statewide as of Aug. 9 with 13.36% coming back as positive, slightly more than 13.3% on Aug. 8-6, 13.2% on Aug. 5, 13.16% on Aug. 4, 13.1% on Aug. 3, 13% on Aug. 2, 1 and July 31, and 12.9% on July 30 and 29, 12.8% on July 28 and 12.7% on July 27. Results were inconclusive for 6,216 and pending for 3,362.
Looking at daily results, 8.6% of 45,164 tests on Aug. 9 were positive, 8.46% of 67,564 tests on Aug. 8, 9.9% of 77,634 on Aug. 7, 10.12% of 68,570 on Aug. 6, 8.34% of 84,448 on Aug. 5, 10.89% of 44,968 on Aug. 4, 10.88% of 44,381 on Aug. 3, 9.09% of 48,694 on Aug. 2, 9.28% of 69,977 on Aug. 1, 11.08% of 77,546 on July 31, 10.57% of 75,996 on July 30, 12% of 72,912 on July 29, 12.26% of 67,598 on July 28 and 11.69% of 69,804 on July 27.
National cases top 5 million with 163,047 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted 11:30 a.m. Monday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 5,053,123 with 163,047 deaths compared to 5,000,603 with 162,441 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 19,909,062 with 732,128 deaths compared to 19,680,042 with 727,641 deaths on Sunday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.