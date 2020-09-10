LARGO — Nearing the end to the third week of school, more than 50 Pinellas County Schools students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Today, the school district reported eight more cases. Two staff members from McMullen Booth Elementary tested positive, as well as one each from Kings Highway Elementary School, Clearwater Intermediate School, Douglas Jamerson Elementary School and Westgate Elementary School. Two student cases were reported — one from Boca Ciega High School and one from Douglas Jamerson Elementary. Students from four classes and one bus have been quarantined.
On Sept. 9, officials announced five new cases — three students and two staff members. A staff member at Ozona Elementary School, and one at Tarpon Springs Elementary School tested positive, as well as one student each at East Lake High School, Blanton Elementary School and Curtis Fundamental Elementary School. Students from 10 classes were quarantined.
Those numbers reflect a five-day period, from Sept. 5 to 8.
That brings the total number of students who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 23, with students from a total of 58 classrooms being quarantined.
Twenty-nine staff members have tested positive.
On Sept. 8, the district announced that the methods of quarantining students would be changing.
"The Department of Health has begun a more surgical selection process for determining which students need to quarantine, based on information provided by the district (e.g. seating charts, mitigating measures)," an announcement from the district stated.
Officials said the new process was used for a case at Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School on Sept. 4 and would be implemented across the district.
Since Aug. 24, the following schools or facilities have students or employees who have tested positive:
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Blanton Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• Douglas Jamerson Elementary School
• East Lake High School
• Fuguitt Elementary
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• King’s Highway Elementary School
• Largo High School
• McMullen Booth Elementary School
• Maximo Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center
• Westgate Elementary School