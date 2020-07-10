Pinellas County reported a new second highest one-day count of COVID-19 cases on Friday, adding 467 to bring the count to 10,293. Two more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 223.
Since July 6, 1,760 cases have been reported and 25 deaths. Thursday had been the new second highest one-day count with 431, breaking the previous record set on June 26.
For the week of June 29-July 5, DOH has reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 244,151 with 4,102 deaths on Friday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,131,953 with 133,291 deaths. Globally, nearly 12.3 million cases have been reported with 555,531 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 10,212 residents and 81 non-residents. More cases were in females, 5,428 (53%), to 4,722 in males. Gender was unknown for 62. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 39. Eighteen percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 10 that 880 have been hospitalized, which included 833 residents (30 more than Thursday) and 17 non-residents. About 8% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported nearly 16% capacity in adult beds (471 of 2,981 beds) on Friday morning, compared to 18% capacity (537 of 2,988) on Thursday, 20% (598 of 3,020) on Wednesday, 19% (553 of 2,965) on Tuesday and 18% (533 of 2,924) on Monday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 411 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 12% (35 of 293 beds), compared to 12% (36 of 296) on Thursday, 13.7% (40 of 292) on Wednesday, 14.6% (43 of 292) on Tuesday and 14.38% (45 of 313) on Monday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 90 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 41 were on a ventilator.
Four hospitals were reporting zero capacity in ICU beds on Friday, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Northside Hospital.
Bayfront Health had 14, Morton Plant had seven, Mease Countryside had seven, St. Anthony’s had two, Largo Medical Center had two, Kindred Hospital had two and Mease Dunedin had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Thursday, Mease Dunedin and St. Petersburg General Hospital. Three hospitals reported zero capacity on Wednesday, including Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg Hospital and Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported July 10 that 115,481 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 9 with an average rate of positive results at 8.9%, compared to 8.7% on July 8, 8.5% on July 7, 8.3% on July 6, 8.2% on July 5 and July 4, 7.9% on July 3, 7.7% positive on July 2, 7.4% on July 1, 7.2% on June 30 and 6.8% on June 29.
Fifty-seven tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 49.
According to the county specific report, 9.6% of 4,530 tests on July 9 were positive, compared to 20.72% of 40,990 tests on July 8, 11% of 3,044 tests of July 7, 12.3% of 2,058 tests of July 6, 11.5% of 1,743 tests on July 5, 13% of 2,843 tests on July 4, 12.6% of 2,999 tests on July 3, 12.4% of 3,202 on July 2, 11.7% of 2,702 on July 1, 16% of 2,013 tests on June 30 and 12.1% of 1,670 tests on June 29.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 10,210 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday. St. Petersburg has the most with 4,536 cases (44%), 1,873 are Clearwater residents, 1,014 from Largo, 566 from Palm Harbor, 521 from Seminole, 492 from Pinellas Park, 299 from Tarpon Springs, 256 from Dunedin, 157 from Oldsmar, 139 from Safety Harbor, 76 from Clearwater Beach, 55 from Gulfport, 40 from Kenneth City, 33 from Indian Rocks Beach, 29 from South Pasadena, 17 from Madeira Beach, 14 from Belleair Beach, 11 from Belleair, 10 from Crystal Beach, six from North Redington Beach and Treasure Island, five from St. Pete Beach, four from Tierra Verde, three from Belleair Bluffs, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 41 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,303 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 112 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 9 with 749 cases in residents and 520 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH 109 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 95 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 78 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 69 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 62 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 51 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 48 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 37 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 34 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 31 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 29 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 24 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 24 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 23 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 22 by Regal Palms in Largo, 21 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 21 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 20 Stirling House 2, 19 by Grand Villa of Largo, 16 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 16 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg and 15 by Arbor Oaks at Tyrone in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 15.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 90, on July 10, upping the death toll to 223.
At least 164 of deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 4, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 21 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; four by Walton Place; three by Jacaranda Manor; and three by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
In addition, two were reported by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, two by The Inn at Freedom Square, two by Grand Villa of Largo and two by Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Boca Ciega Center, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, North Rehabilitation Center, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center.
DOH confirmed 12 deaths on July 9, including seven men, ages 32, 47, 63, 64, 83 and 90, 64 and 83, and four women, ages 42, 61, 87 and 90.
DOH reported the deaths of a 49-year-old woman, 68-year-old man and 93-year-old woman on July 8 and confirmed that seven had died on July 7, including two women, ages 96 and 58, and five men, ages 98, 81, 78, 76 and 64.
DOH reported July 6 that a 91-year-old man had died, and 14 deaths were reported on July 5, including five women ages 91, 85, 73, 71 and 69, and nine men, with two age 90, two age 83, plus a 91-year-old, 89-year-old, 76-year-old, 73-year-old and a 54-year-old.
The District Six Medical Examiner released 11 death investigation reports on July 8, including six from a long-term care facility: an 80-year-old woman who died July 1 from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, and 83-year-old man who died July 1 from Boca Ciega Center, and 89-year-old man who died July 1 from Palm Garden of Largo, a 95-year-old woman who died July 1 from Regency Oaks, an 85-year-old woman who died July 4 from Bon Secours Maria Manor and an 81-year-old man who died July 4 from Jacaranda Manor.
The medical examiner also released reports on a 103-year-old man who died June 25, an 84-year-old man who died July 1, a 69-year-old woman who died July 2, an 83-year-old man who died July 1 and a 62-year-old man who died July 3.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 10 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 10, which is two more than reported on July 8.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 7 to extend the local state of emergency through July 17. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida case count tops 244,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 240,710 on Friday. Another 3,441 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 244,151 — 11,432 more than the number reported on Thursday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 4,102, which is 83 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 101 non-Florida residents have died, which is one less than Thursday.
DOH reports that 17,602 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 435 more than DOH reported on Thursday. No information was provided for non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,423,992 had been tested statewide as of July 9 with an average rate of 10% coming back as positive, up from 9.8% on July 8, 9.6% on July 7, up from of 9.4% on July 6, 9.2% on July 5, 9% on July 4, 8.8% on July 3, 8.6% on July 2 and 8.3% on July 1.
As of July 10, 2,365 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,911.
Looking at daily results, 15.3% of 80,757 on July 9 were positive, 20.72% of 40,990 tests on July 8 were positive, 17.3% of 62,744 tests on July 7, 19.3% of tests on July 6, 17.25% of 36,930 tests on July 5, 17.03% of 58,080 tests on July 4, 15.84% of 71,608 tests on July 3, 17.17% of 55,574 tests on July 2 and 16.78% of 57,271 tests on July 1.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers had to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to reopen schools in August during a June 11 press conference. Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their brick and mortar facilities five days a week for each student.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Florida’s order on alcohol
All vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises who derive more than 50% of gross revenue from those sales had to suspend sales on June 26, due to an order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued that same day.
Vendors may still sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off premises.
However, DBPR amended its order on July 1 to allow alcohol sales at bars that are also licensed to sell food, as long as they comply with guidelines in phase two of the state’s recovery plan for restaurants.
Bars and restaurants may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity as long as they provide service to only to seated customers. Social distancing of 6 feet also is required.
In DBPR’s order, it said some of the cases involving younger people “are suspected to come from visits to bars, pubs or nightclubs who have disregarded the restrictions” in phase two of the state’s recovery plan.
“Noncompliance by bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises is suspected through the state to such a degree as to make individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient at this time,” the order said.
National cases top 3.1 million with 133,291 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,118,168 with 133,291 deaths compared to 3,118,168 with 133,291 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 12,323,502 with 555,531 deaths compared to 12,294,117 with 550,327 deaths on Thursday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
