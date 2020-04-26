Pinellas County’s count of COVID-19 cases was up to 687 on Sunday morning. The death toll remains at 24.
Florida Department of Health reported that 10 new cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 31,528 with 1,074 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 941,628 with 54,001 deaths. Globally, more than 2.9 million cases have been reported with 203,622 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 646 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. More cases were in females, 53%, to 47% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 56. More than half are from St. Petersburg or one of the county’s long-term care facilities.
DOH reported Sunday morning that 203 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 189 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 25% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 40% available bed capacity on Sunday morning with 36% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Sunday morning, 12,975 people had been tested for the novel coronavirus in Pinellas with 12,211 testing negative. Ten tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 67. Just over 5% of test results were positive.
Large percentage of cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 631 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 190 cases (28%), 109 are Clearwater residents, 85 from Seminole, 83 from Largo, 50 from Palm Harbor, 28 from Tarpon Springs, 21 from Pinellas Park, 18 from Dunedin, nine from Clearwater Beach, eight from Safety Harbor, seven from Oldsmar, five from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Cases numbers growing at long-term care facilities
DOH reported 159 cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities as of Saturday morning. The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections.
At least one case has been reported at 23 facilities. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor. Cases in long-term care facilities make up 23% of the county’s total.
COVID-19 death count on the rise
DOH has confirmed eight new COVID-19 related deaths in the county since April 21, bringing the death toll to 24. The most recent death was confirmed April 24: a 92-year-old woman.
Twenty-two of the dead were white, one black and one was Hispanic.
DOH reported two deaths due to the coronavirus the night of April 23. Both were men. Ages were 95 and 84. According to reports from the District Six Medical Examiner’s office, the 84-year-old man had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were confirmed on the night of April 22. They also were men. Ages were 90 and 75.
DOH reported on the morning of April 22 that a 90-year-old woman had died. According to reports from medical examiner’s office, she too had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 21: a 79-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman, another patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 17. One was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that another patient, a 74-year-old man, had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and safer-at-home order on April 21, making it effective through May 1. Beaches, pools and playgrounds will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The commission is scheduled to meet on extending the state of emergency and related orders on April 28, 9:30 a.m.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 31,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 30,680 on Sunday morning. Another 848 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 31,528 — 848 more than the number reported on Saturday morning.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 1,074, which is 19 more than the number reported yesterday morning.
DOH reports that 4,957 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Sunday morning, 346,365 had been tested statewide with 313,085 testing negative. DOH says 9% of results have been positive.
Of the 31,528 statewide cases, 1,689 were travel-related, 20,037 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,502 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,850 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 940,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 940,797 with 54,001 deaths compared 906,551 with 52,042 deaths reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 2,918,917 with 203,622 deaths compared to 2,736,979 with 192,125 deaths yesterday morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All information is subject to change.