Another 10 cases of coronavirus reported in Pinellas: cases up to 328

Pinellas County’s coronavirus cases increased by 10 overnight with the Florida Department of Health reporting 328 cases the morning of Saturday, April 4.
Ten is the smallest increase that has occurred in almost a week of DOH’s twice-daily reports. The opposite is true for numbers reported statewide with another 843 reported this morning, bringing the total to 11,111.
The county’s death toll remained at seven. Statewide, deaths are up to 191.
According to DOH, 300 of the cases reported in Pinellas Saturday morning were in Florida residents and 28 are non-residents. The majority of cases were men, 172, and 156 were women. Ages range from 6-95. Fifty-nine people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 297 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hotspots. Eighty-five of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 65 are from Clearwater, 51 from Largo, 18 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 14 from Tarpon Springs, 10 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, four from Safety Harbor, three each from Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 5,639 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Saturday morning with 5,234 testing negative. Ten tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 68.
No new deaths were reported overnight. According to the latest information from DOH, the county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. An 82-year-old man who died on March 26 had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The five other deaths were not travel-related and included an 85-year-old man who died on April 1, a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported on April 2 that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities, which are currently under investigation. Both individuals have been removed from those facilities.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases top 11,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 10,760 Saturday morning compared to 9,925 reported last night. Another 351 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 11,111 up from 10,268 reported on Friday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 191, which is 21 more than the number last night. DOH reports that 1,386 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 11,111 cases, 1,020 are travel-related, 1,786 had contact with a confirmed case, 667 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 7,287 are under investigation.
DOH reported Saturday morning that 103,389 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 90,956 had tested negative. About 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, cases of coronavirus in the United States Saturday morning were up to 278,568 with 7,163 deaths compared to 273,880 cases with 7,077 deaths reported on Friday night. The number of global cases was up to 1,141,190 cases with 60,960 deaths compared to 1,094,068 cases and 58.773 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.