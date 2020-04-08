Pinellas County needs battle gear for frontline health care workers

When asked if Pinellas County had all the supplies it needs for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus fight, the short answer was no.
The long answer: It depends on the type of supplies, specifically personal protective equipment.
And the even longer answer: “Generally no when you project for the anticipated ongoing COVID-19 response into the next several weeks.”
The county’s Emergency Management Department answered a number of Tampa Bay Newspapers’ questions funneled through Marketing & Communications’ public information office on April 7.
TBN was trying to get answers after receiving a number of emails from the public wanting an update on news reported the last week of March that only two weeks of supplies remained.
It seems the situation may not be as grim as it was a few weeks ago, thanks to help from the public.
Emergency Management said the county has enough supplies to last for the “coming days or weeks,” depending on the type of PPE. The greatest and most immediate need is for N95 respirators, a specialized type of face mask that offers the best protection against infectious diseases including COVID-19.
PPE includes medical-quality face masks, face shields, exam gloves, surgical gowns and safety glasses and goggles.
Pinellas County started asking the public for supply donations of PPE and sanitation products in late March as supplies began to dwindle and usual sources began to dry up. Part of the reason the county has as much equipment now is the help it has received from the public.
Lisa Foster, who normally works as a floodplain administrator in the county’s Public Works Department, has been coordinating the collection of supplies from individuals and businesses at donation sites since the first three collection sites opened on March 24. The county has since opened 10 collection sites, including eight at local fire departments and two at local food banks.
The problem is that Pinellas, the same as other counties in the state, has not been receiving supplies it’s requested.
Emergency Management says it has been proactively preparing for more than a month and doing what it can to reduce the anticipated shortage of necessities.
The department provides support for first responders, hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other health care workers.
The county doesn’t use a set number when estimating need because it is dependent on the type of PPE and the burn rate, in other words, how much PPE will be consumed on an overall day. Hospitals track their own burn rate, and Emergency Management communicates with them daily to find out if they have been able to get supplies through their vendors.
“Generally speaking, we have a few weeks of PPE supplies, and that is consistent across the region and many communities across the nation,” Emergency Management said in an email. “However, we know that as COVID-19 cases increase, the PPE burnout will only be greater and at a faster rate.”
Foster said one of the fire chiefs she spoke to said her department was down to a six-day supply of N95 masks. The situation is similar all over the county.
And that’s why it is so important to reach out to individuals, businesses and organizations for help, Foster said.
The response has been incredible with the public donating “thousands and thousands of needed items,” she said. One thrift store even donated several unused CPAP machines. All donated items must be new and unused.
Donations of medical equipment also is needed, including ventilators (hospital, transport, home use — invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients); CPAP (hospital, disposable, home sleep apnea); BiPAP/BiLevel (hospital, disposable, home sleep apnea); and high flow nasal cannula setups.
Donations are still coming in from the public of many things on the county’s necessity list.
“But it’s not enough,” Foster said.
Again, the problem is an inability to restock using normal supply chains.
As items come in from the public at collection sites, the supplies are delivered to a staging area to be inventoried, Foster said. Then the logistics team reviews requests and prioritizes them based on how many days of supply the requestor has and the ability get supplies to areas of greatest need.
She encourages anyone who has supplies, especially businesses closed right now because they are considered nonessential, to donate.
Disinfectants also are needed, including hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol, 91% isopropyl alcohol, Clorox wipes, Lysol disinfectant spray, Sani-cloth wipes and 3% hydrogen peroxide.
Supplies produced locally
Local manufacturers have stepped up and are working on prototypes to locally produce PPE, such as face masks and face shields. Others are working on ways to extend the life of PPE.
BayCare health care system is producing its own PPE. BayCare posted on its website April 4 that staff was working to make surgical masks and face shields to meet its own needs.
A team of workers had already made 2,700 masks, which had been tested for quality, style and fit. They are made from surgical materials that was reviewed and approved by BayCare’s infectious disease team.
BayCare also is making face shields, using foam plastic and elastic bands. According to the website, hundreds have been produced so far and more will be made. BayCare is looking into producing its own surgical isolation gowns.
Desperate for food
Two food banks are collecting PPE and sanitation supplies along with much-needed nonperishable food items.
• RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater. Food Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit https://rcspinellas.org.
• St. Pete Free Clinic, 863 Third Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Food donations accepted Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am.-12:30 p.m. Visit https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org.
“Food banks are desperate for food,” Foster said. “Demand is up and donations are down.”
She said low availability at grocery stores was making the situation worse.
Working together safer at home
The county says working together is helping with the local supply issue, but more help is needed.
Even if you don’t have supplies to donate, you can still help by abiding by the safer-at-home order, Emergency Management said.
For example, fewer motorists on the road has cut down on the number of traffic crashes and lessened the need for first responders to have to respond and use critically-needed gear. Reducing the need for PPE out in the community extends the availability for health care workers.
And, of course, fewer people getting infected with COVID-19 is how the battle will be won.
Foster praised the response that has come in from the public.
“We’re fortunate to have such a great community,” she said.
Fire department collection sites
The following sites are collecting through Friday, April 10, from 8 a.m.-noon.
• St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Headquarters, 400 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S.
• Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole
• Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor
• Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar
• Fire Station 35, 11350 N. 43rd St., Pinellas Park
• Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach
• Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island
• Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach
For questions, call the Citizen Information Center at 727-464-4333 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can visit www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.