Florida Department of Health reported another 35 cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Sunday, upping the count to 1,297. The death toll remains at 82.
This week, 124 new cases have been reported and seven deaths. The county’s first two COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11. The first death was confirmed on March 23.
DOH reported 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week the state began its phase one recovery plan.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 56,163 with 2,451 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 1,778,515 with 104,051 deaths. Globally, more than 6.1 million cases have been reported with 370,416 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 1,247 Florida residents and 50 non-residents. More cases were in females, 56%, to 44% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 58.
DOH reported that 411 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 395 residents and 16 nonresidents. About 32% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported nearly 35% available bed capacity on Saturday with 24% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
Testing in Pinellas
As of May 31, 42,538 COVID-19 tests had been done in Pinellas, 1,538 more than the day before. DOH says an average of 3% of test results were positive. Thirteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 90.
A summary report for Pinellas County released May 30 shows 2.1% of test results from May 29 were positive, 1.4% from May 28, 1.2% from May 27 were positive, 0.6% from May 26, 0.8% from May 25, 1.5% from May 24, 2.2% from May 23 and 2.7% of tests from May 22. The numbers do not include people who have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
For online information on testing and location of sites, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
St. Petersburg is still county’s hot spot
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 1,197 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday. St. Petersburg has the most with 482 cases (40%), 176 are Clearwater residents, 153 from Largo, 133 from Seminole, 73 from Palm Harbor, 52 from Pinellas Park, 35 from Tarpon Springs, 22 from Dunedin, 16 from Safety Harbor, 11 each from Clearwater Beach and Oldsmar, 10 from Indian Rocks Beach, six from South Pasadena, four each from Kenneth City, Madeira Beach and Gulfport, three from Belleair, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and Tierra Verde.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
At least one case has been reported at 39 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of May 30. Since March, 423 cases have been reported at these facilities, or 35% of cases in the county.
DOH reported 274 cases in residents and 97 in staff at the facilities as of May 28. According to DOH, 94 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 63 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 50 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 31 by St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor, 28 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 23 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 21 by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View at South Pasadena and 10 by Patrick Manor in St. Petersburg.
The numbers do not reflect current infections, and are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 death count
At least 60 of the county’s 82 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released May 29, 25 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; eight from Gulf Shore Care Center; five from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; three from Patrick Manor; three from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab; and two from the Inn at Freedom Square. In addition, one death each was reported at Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor and Palm Garden in Clearwater.
May death reports
DOH reported two deaths in Pinellas on May 29, bringing the count to 82. District Six Medical Examiner’s office released three death investigation reports the same day, including a 77-year-old woman who died May 27 from Moffitt Cancer Center, an 86-year-old woman who died May 27 from Gulf Shore Care Center and a 69-year-old woman who died May 28 from Palm Garden in Clearwater.
DOH reported the death of a 76-year-old woman on May 28, and four deaths on May 27, including two 80-year-old men and a 66-year-old woman. No further information was available on the fourth person.
The medical examiner’s office released five death investigation reports on May 27, including three residents from Gulf Shore Care Center: an 85-year-old woman who died May 22; a 66-year-old woman who died May 25; and an 80-year-old man who died May 24.
The medical examiner also released reports on a 65-year-old woman who died May 22 from St. Petersburg Health and Rehab and a 70-year-old man who had been under care in his home.
DOH reported on May 21 that an 85-year-old man had died due to COVID-19. The medical examiner’s office released two death investigation reports on May 22, including an 85-year-old man who died May 18 from Gulf Shore Rehab and Nursing Center and a 51-year-old woman who died May 21.
On May 20, DOH confirmed the death of a 75-year-old woman. The medical examiner’s office released a death investigation report on May 20 on a 75-year-old woman who died May 19 who had been a patient at St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
DOH confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old man, a 75-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman on May 19.
DOH reported on May 18 that a 98-year-old man had died. The medical examiner’s office released five death investigation reports the same day. Two were women that had been at Gulf Shore Care Center: an 89-year-old who died May 9 and an 81-year-old who died May 16. Two were men who had been at Patrick Manor: an 82-year-old man who died May 15 and a 75-year-old man who died May 17. The fifth was a 73-year-old woman from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab who died May 14.
DOH reported on May 16 that a 73-year-old woman had died, and on May 15, confirmed the death of an 80-year-old woman. The medical examiner’s office released a death investigation report on May 15 for an 80-year-old woman who died May 14 from St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
DOH reported on May 14 that a 59-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman had died. The medical examiner’s office released a death investigation report on May 14 for a 59-year-old woman who died May 13. She had attended an adult daycare, Louise Graham Regeneration Center in St. Petersburg
DOH confirmed the death of a 78-year-old woman on May 13. The medical examiner’s office released three death investigation reports on May 13, including two that died on May 8: an 81-year-old man from St. Mark Village and a 78-year-old man, who was a transient living out of his vehicle. The third died May 9: a 91-year-old man from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
DOH reported the death of a 99-year-old woman on May 12 and confirmed the death of a 91-year-old man on May 11.
The medical examiner’s office released three death investigation reports on May 11, including a 99-year-old woman and a 99-year-old man. They were both from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The third was a 78-year-old woman who had been at Encompass Health and Rehab in Largo. All died on May 7.
DOH reported 19 new deaths in Pinellas from May 4-10, including an 81-year-old man on May 10. Three new deaths were reported on May 8, six were reported on May 7 and six on May 6. Two deaths were confirmed on May 5, and one on May 4.
DOH confirmed three deaths on May 8: a 91-year-old man, a 99-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman.
The medical examiner’s office released death investigation reports on May 8 on five patients from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion who died May 6. The dead included a 94-year-old woman, a 93-year-old woman, a 92-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman.
DOH confirmed the deaths of six on May 7: a 70-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman, a 94-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man.
The medical examiner’s office released investigation reports May 7 on patients at five from long-term care facilities, including an 86-year-old woman, who died May 5 from Patrick Manor Assisted Living Facility; an 86-year-old woman, who died May 5, from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; an 85-year-old woman, who died May 2, from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; a 79-year-old woman, who died May 5 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; and a 75-year-old man, who died May 5 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion
DOH confirmed six deaths on May 6: a 75-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman and an 83-year-old woman.
The medical examiner’s office released four reports on May 6, including a 77-year-old man, who died May 5 from St. Mark Village; a 90-year-old woman, who died May 4 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion; an 83-year-old woman, who died May 4 from Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; and an 82-year-old man, who died May 6.
DOH confirmed two deaths on May 4: a 67-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman. DOH confirmed the death of a 98-year-old woman on May 4 and, on May 2, the deaths of three women, ages 95, 97 and a 98.
The medical examiner’s office released investigation reports on May 4 on three women, including a 98-year-old resident of St. Mark Village who died May 1, a 98-year-old patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion who died May 2, and 68-year-old woman who died May 2.
The medical examiner also released a report on a 97-year-old woman who died May 1. She had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
April death reports
A report from the medical examiner’s office on May 3 was for a 95-year-old woman who died April 30. She had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The medical examiner’s office released a report May 1 on a 75-year-old woman who died on April 29. She was a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
DOH reported three deaths on April 30 and three on April 29. The medical examiner’s office released six new death investigation reports on April 30, including one for a 77-year-old man who died on April 27. He had traveled to Columbia.
Four more deaths were reported from Freedom Square. A 93-year-old man died April 28. He was from Freedom Square Memory Center. Three were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including an 89-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man. All died on April 28.
The sixth death was a 99-year-old woman who died April 28. She had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor.
DOH announced the death an 87-year-old man on April 27, who had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The medical examiner’s office also provided six more reports of deaths on April 27. Two of those deaths were residents of St. Mark Village, a 97-year-old man who died April 25 and a 93-year-old woman who died April 24.
Four others had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including a 78-year-old man who died April 24, a 102-year-old woman (the oldest victim thus far) who died on April 25, a 94-year-old woman who died April 25 and a 98-year-old woman who died on April 27.
DOH confirmed eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county from April 21-24. The death of a 92-year-old woman was announced April 24. According to the medical examiner’s office she had been a patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
DOH reported two deaths due to the coronavirus the night of April 23. Both were men. Ages were 95 and 84. According to the medical examiner’s office, the 95-year-old had been a resident of St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor and the 84-year-old man had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were confirmed on the night of April 22. They also were men. Ages were 90 and 75. The 75-year-old had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, according to the medical examiner’s report.
DOH reported on the morning of April 22 that a 90-year-old woman had died. According to the medical examiner’s office, she had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 21: a 79-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman, another patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 17. One was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that another patient, a 74-year-old man, had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
March death reports
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County Commission voted May 28 to extend the local state of emergency through June 5. Commissioners also voted to lift restrictions at beaches, hotel swimming pools and on playgrounds at daycare centers. Restrictions at other public playgrounds and community pools will be lifted on Monday, June 1. The statewide orders remain in effect, which includes social distancing and sanitation.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases surpass 56,000 with 2,451 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 54,764 on Sunday. Another 1,399 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 56,163 — 739 more than the number reported on Saturday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 2,451, which is four more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 10,190 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of May 31, 1,022,265 had been tested statewide. DOH says 5.5% of results have been positive. As of May 30, 918 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,391.
Of the 56,163 cases, 2,128 were travel-related, 25,709 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,026 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 18,205 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a May 15 press conference that phase one of his recovery plan was complete. Social distancing is still required. Persons ages 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions are advised to stay home as much as possible as that population is most vulnerable and at risk from COVID-19.
Pinellas County announced May 18 that all businesses could reopen with restrictions, except bar, pubs and nightclubs. Permission has been granted to open the county’s short-term vacation rentals.
DeSantis announced May 22 that organized youth activities can resume, including summer camps and athletics.
National cases top 1.77 million with 104,051 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 1,778,515 with 104,051 deaths compared to 1,750,203 with 102,906 deaths at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 6,112,902 with 370,416 deaths compared to 5,974,938 with 365,976 deaths on Saturday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
