Florida Department of Health added 374 more COVID-19 cases to Pinellas County’s count on Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,861. Six more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 172.
So far this week, DOH has reported 841 new cases and 17 deaths.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported in Pinellas. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts last week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 158,997 with 3,550 deaths on Wednesday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,637,380 with 127,457 deaths. Globally, more than 10.5 million cases have been reported with 512,114 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 6,788 residents and 73 non-residents. More cases were in females, 3,721 (55%), to 3,051 in males. Gender was unknown for 16. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 38. Twenty percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 1 that 686 had been hospitalized since March, which included 669 residents (15 more than Tuesday) and 17 nonresidents. About 10% of residents with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported nearly 22% in available bed capacity (699 of 3,197) at noon Wednesday compared to 26% on Tuesday with 9.6% capacity for adult ICU beds (31 of 322 beds). On Tuesday, the county had 15% capacity in adult ICU beds, 22% on Monday, 22% on Sunday, 18% on Saturday, 15.6% capacity on Friday, 11% on Thursday, 10% on Wednesday and 13% on Tuesday.
An uptick has been observed at emergency rooms with people complaining of COVID-19 symptoms since about June 7.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported July 1 that 94,918 tests had been done in Pinellas as of June 30 with an average rate of positive results at 7.2%, which is up from 7% on June 29, 6.8% on June 28, 6.5% on June 27, 6% on June 26, 5.6% on June 25, 5.5% on June 24 and 5.1% on June 23. Thirty results were inconclusive and pending for 80.
According to the county specific report released July 1, 16% of 2,013 tests on June 30 were positive, 12.1% of 1,670 tests on June 29 were positive, 10.7% of 2,097 tests on June 28 were positive, 10.2% of 2,576 tests on June 27 were positive, 13.3% of 3,960 tests on June 26, 11.3% of 3,378 tests from June 25, 8.8% of 2,937 on June 24, 18.5% of 1,552 tests from June 23.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 6,787 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 3,199 cases (47%), 1,162 are Clearwater residents, 670 from Largo, 371 from Seminole, 323 from Pinellas Park, 321 from Palm Harbor, 175 from Tarpon Springs, 160 from Dunedin, 102 from Oldsmar, 85 from Safety Harbor, 48 from Clearwater Beach, 29 from Gulfport, 22 each from Indian Rocks Beach and South Pasadena, 16 from Kenneth City, 11 from Madeira Beach, 10 from Belleair Beach, seven from Crystal Beach, six from Belleair, four each from St. Pete Beach and North Redington Beach, three each from Belleair Bluffs and Tierra Verde, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman and Treasure Island, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, and 26 listed as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 966 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 15% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 100 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 29 with 545 cases in residents and 348 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 29 that 91 cases had been reported at Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 78 cases by Gulf Shore Care Center, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 45 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 43 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 33 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 30 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 26 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 25 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 25 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 20 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 20 by Westminster Suncoast nursing home in St. Petersburg, 18 by Grand Villa of Largo and 16 at Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs. The rest had fewer than 16.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported six more deaths on July 1, including an 88-year-old man, 97-year-old woman, 67-year-old man, 90-year-old man, 83-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. The death toll increased to 172.
At least 131 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released June 27, 26 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 20 from Gulf Shore Care Center; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; eight from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; six from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five from Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center, five from Patrick Manor; four from Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; four from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; four from Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; and three from Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
In addition, two were reported by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, two from Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, two from the Inn at Freedom Square and two from Jacaranda Manor. One death each was Addington Place of East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, Care Center at Pinellas Park, Carrington Place of St. Pete, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center, Palm Garden in Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas and Sable Palms Health Care Center in Largo, South Heritage Health and Rehabilitation in St. Petersburg and Walton Place.
DOH confirmed the deaths of 12 on June 30, including a 92-year-old woman, 90-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 90-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 76-year-old man, 79-year-old man, 103-year-old man, 67-year-old man, 77-year-old man, 91-year-old man and a 95-year-old man.
The District Six Medical Examiner released five death investigations on June 30 including two from Bon Secours Maria Manor who died June 29: an 88-year-old man and 90-year-old woman. In addition, a 77-year-old man died June 27 from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation, a 90-year-old man died June 28 from Gulf Shore Care Center and a 79-year-old man died June 29 from Highlands Pines Rehabilitation in Clearwater.
The medical examiner released 13 death investigation reports on June 29, including three from Bon Secours Maria Manor: a 92-year-old woman who died June 26, a 92-year-old woman who died June 28 and a 67-year-old man who died June 28.
In addition, three deaths were reported from Walton Place: an 80-year-old man who died June 26, a 91-year-old man who died June 28 and a 79-year-old woman who died June 27. The medical examiner also released reports on an 82-year-old man who died June 27 from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation, an 81-year-old woman who died June 27 from Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center in Tarpon Springs and an 80-year-old woman who died June 27 from Carrington Place.
Four others died who had been at home, including a 76-year-old man who died June 27, a 62-year-old woman who died June 24, a 73-year-old man who died June 26 and a 71-year-old man who died June 26.
Other deaths include five reported on June 28, including a 92-year-old woman, 81-year-old woman, 82-year-old man, 73-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman.
Nine deaths were reported on June 27: a 73-year-old woman, 54-year-old woman, 75-year-old woman, 71-year-old man, 68-year-old man, 70-year-old woman, 71-year-old woman, 90-year-old man and 82-year-old woman.
DOH confirmed four on June 26: a 90-year-old woman, 78-year-old woman, 96-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, which was the youngest death ever reported in Pinellas.
The Medical Examiner’s office released 10 investigation reports on June 26. Two were from Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation: a 66-year-old woman who died June 24 and a 75-year-old woman show died June 25.
In addition, the medical examiner released reports on a 90-year-old woman who died June 24 from Freedom Square, a 96-year-old woman who died June 24 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, a 76-year-old man who died June 23 from Health & Rehabilitation Center at Dolphin View, a 73-year-old woman who died June 20 from Encompass Rehabilitation, a 70-year-old woman who died June 22 from Jacaranda Manor ALF and a 71-year-old woman who died June 25. She had been admitted to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg and transferred to Kindred Healthcare in Tampa.
The last two, a 54-year-old woman who died June 24 and a 68-year-old man who died June 25 had been taken to the hospital from home.
DOH confirmed the deaths of four women on Thursday, June 25: a 62-year-old, 66-year-old, 87-year-old and 84-year-old. The medical examiner’s office released 17 death investigation reports on June 25, including a 77-year-old woman who died June 20 and a 72-year-old man who died June 21 from Gulf Shore Care Center.
Two others, a 86-year-old and 93-year old, both men who died June 21 were from Seasons Bellleair Memory Care, and two from Bon Secours Maria Manor, a 91-year-old man who died June 16 and a 84-year-old woman who died June 23.
Two more men, a 90-year-old who died June 23 and a 75-year-old who died June 20, were from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Six others were from long-term care facilities, including a 91-year-old woman who died June 21 from Marion & Bernard Samson Nursing Center, a 74-year-old man who died June 19 from Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, a 90-year-old man who died June 21 from Walton Place ALF in Tarpon Springs, an 87-year-old woman who died June 23 from Carrington Place, a 91-year-old man who died June 24 from The Care Center at Pinellas Park, and a 91-year-old man who died June 20 from Freedom Square Village.
Two were admitted to the hospital from their home, a 76-year-old woman who died June 21 and an 82-year-old woman who died June 22. In addition, a 65-year-old male transient died on June 20 after being admitted to the hospital and then being transferred to hospice care.
DOH reported three deaths in Pinellas on June 24, including a 76-year-old man, 84-year-old man and 63-year-old man, and confirmed 13 deaths in on June 23, including a 95-year-old man, 62-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman, 67-year-old woman, 72-year-old man, 93-year-old man, 91-year-old man, 86-year-old man, 86-year-old woman, 74-year-old man, 75-year-old man, 90-year-old man and 76-year-old woman.
DOH confirmed the deaths of two women on June 22: an 86-year-old and a 91-year-old. The medical Examiner’s office released two death reports the same day: a 102-year-old woman who died June 13 from Largo Health and Rehabilitation Center and a 78-year-old man who died June 18 from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted June 30 to extend the local state of emergency through July 10. Commissioners also voted to enact a countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible. Bars and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
The commission will meet on Tuesday, June 30, to consider extending the state of emergency another seven days.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida case count nears 159,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 156,288 on Wednesday. Another 2,709 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 158,997— 6,563 more than the number reported on Tuesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 3,550, which is 45 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 100 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 14,825 residents have been hospitalized statewide. No number was provided for non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 1,981,915 had been tested statewide as of June 30 with average of 8% coming back as positive, up from 7.8% on June 29, 7.6% on June 28, 7.5% on June 27, 7.2% on June 26, 6.9% on June 25, 6.6% average on June 24, 6.5% on June 23 and 6% on June 22. As of June 30, 1,561 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 2,094.
Looking at daily results, 15% of 37,334 tests from June 30 were positive, 14.1% of 35,649 on June 29, 13.5% of 34,679 tests from June 28, 12.1% of 61,037 tests on June 27, 12.6% of results from 66,334 tests on June 26, 12.8% of 59,862 tests on June 25, 8.9% of 51,021 tests on June 24 and 15.7% of 29,279 tests on June 23. Note: DOH revised all the daily test numbers.
Of the 158,997 cases, 2,527 were travel-related, 53,823 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,483 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 85,897 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced June 3 that the state was moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at many bars, pubs and nightclubs.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and can operate at 75% capacity.
DeSantis changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor said other personal services could reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The state’s universities had until June 23 to submit reopening plans. The governor announced plans during a June 11 press conference to reopen schools in August.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Florida stops liquor sales at bars, pubs and nightclubs
All vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises who derive more than 50% of gross revenue from those sales had to suspend sales on Friday, June 26, due to an order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued that same day.
Vendors may still sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off premises.
In DBPR’s order, it said some of the cases involving younger people “are suspected to come from visits to bars, pubs or nightclubs who have disregarded the restrictions” in phase two of the state’s recovery plan.
In phase two, bars, pubs and nightclubs, were allowed to operate at 50% of their indoor capacity as long they provided service to seated customers only.
“Noncompliance by bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises is suspected through the state to such a degree as to make individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient at this time,” the order said.
The order does not apply to restaurants.
“Vendors who are also licensed as public food service establishments or restaurants may continue to operate for on-premises consumption of food and beverages at tables as long as they follow the rules and derive 50% or less of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages,” according to the order.
National cases exceed 2.63 million with 127,457 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,637,380 with 127,457 deaths compared to 2,606,211 cases with 126,360 deaths at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The number of global cases increased to 10,509,749 with 512,114 deaths compared to 10,424,992 with 509,706 deaths on Tuesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
