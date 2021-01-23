Pinellas County’s COVID-19 cases count grew by 317 on Jan. 22, bringing the tally to 56,564. Florida Department of Health reported that 11 more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,220.
Since Jan. 18, 2,035 new cases and 36 deaths have been reported.
From Jan. 11-17, 3,135 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths were reported. The week prior, Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,639,914 with 25,561 deaths as of Jan. 22. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5 p.m. Jan. 23 in the United States, cases totaled 24,950,008 with 416,745 deaths. Globally, nearly 98.56 million cases have been reported with 2.116 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 55,183 residents and 1,381 non-residents. More cases were in females, 29,545 (54%), to 25,575 in males. Gender was unknown in 63. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,686 residents and 42 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 24% capacity in staffed adult beds (757 of 3,188) on Saturday with 19% capacity (65 of 342) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 5:35 p.m. Jan. 22, 342 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 78 in ICU and 29 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.67% of 6,508 test results on Jan. 22 were positive, 12.22% of 4,811 results on Jan. 21, 6.09% of 5,595 on Jan. 20, 7.80% of 3,690 on Jan. 19, 9.20% of 3,947 on Jan. 18, 6.97% of 4,322 on Jan. 17, 6.31% of 4,397 on Jan. 16, 6.53% of 6,167 on Jan. 15, 8.80% of 7,017 on Jan. 14, 5.27% of 6,898 on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2, 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24 and 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 5,985 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on
Saturday, Jan. 23. St. Petersburg has the most with 20,585 cases, 10,909 are Clearwater residents, 6.045 from Largo, 3,777 from Palm Harbor, 2,961 from Seminole, 2,727 from Pinellas Park, 2,004 from Tarpon Springs, 1,753 from Dunedin, 1,075 from Oldsmar, 832 from Safety Harbor, 464 from Clearwater Beach, 427 from Gulfport, 252 from South Pasadena, 252 from Indian Rocks Beach, 239 from Kenneth City, 216 from Belleair, 154 from Madeira Beach, 83 from Belleair Beach, 83 from Tierra Verde, 69 from Crystal Beach, 61 from St. Pete Beach, 48 from North Redington Beach, 44 from Treasure Island, 27 from Bay Pines, 22 from Lealman, 11 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, eight from Ozona, seven from Redington Beach, five from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and seven as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 11 more COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 22, upping the death toll to 1,220. Thirty-six deaths have been reported since Jan. 18. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Jan. 22, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 12 in the 35-44 group (1%), 33 in 45-54 (3%), 103 in 55-64 (8%), 236 in 65-74 (19%), 361 in 75-84 (30%) and 469 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 759 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 939 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 893 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Jan. 29. County commissioners will decide whether or not to continue the state of emergency through Feb. 5 at the Jan. 26 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks at all indoor businesses. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases nearly 1.64 million with 25,561 deaths
DOH reported another 1,609,953 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 22 with 29,961 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,639,914 — 12,311 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 25,164. DOH also reported that 397 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 25,561, 156 more than yesterday.
Since Jan. 18, 60,633 new cases and 904 deaths have been reported. From Jan. 11-17, 90,695 new cases were reported statewide with 1,233 new deaths. The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 70,002 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 22. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.54% of 173,696 test results on Jan. 22 were positive, 12.39% of 95,003 results on Jan. 21, 8.57% of 135,160 on Jan. 20, 10.75% of 96,019 on Jan. 19, 9.06% of 96,912 on Jan. 18, 9.19% of 77,861 on Jan. 17, 9.11% of 108,046 on Jan. 16, 8.55% of 127,948 on Jan. 15, 10.17% of 146,171 on Jan. 14, 8.63% of 142,263 on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2, 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24 and 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 22, statewide, 1,176,728 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 151,447 had completed the two-shot series. DOH did not report how many were overdue for their second dose.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 59,013 doses have been administered including 50,125 receiving the first dose and 9,444 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have completed the two-dose series, more were females, 36,537 to 22,856 males, 39,744 were white, 2,659 were Black and 1,589 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 149,252 doses, followed by Broward with 120,179 doses and Palm Beach with 120,136. DOH also reported that 45,306 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 followed by 75-84 and ages 85 and older. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.