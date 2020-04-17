Three residents of Seminole nursing home dead from coronavirus

SEMINOLE — Three elderly residents of a Seminole nursing and rehabilitation facility have died from complications of coronavirus, the company’s executive director said on Friday.
In a statement released to the media, Michael Mason, director of Freedom Square, confirmed that three residents of Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation Center who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away — a 74-year-old man on April 11, and two on Friday, a 66-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman.
“We extend our sincere condolences to the families and patients of these patients and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time,” Mason said in a release.
According to Mason, a total of 95 Seminole Pavilion patients have been transferred out of the center — 36 patients at the facility have tested positive for the respiratory disease, 53 patients have tested negative, and six tests are still pending.
In response to the rapid spread of the disease, officials began evacuating patients by ambulances Friday afternoon.
Patients who tested positive have been transferred to local hospitals, Mason said. Their status has not been made available at this time.
The remaining patients who have not tested positive have been moved to a non-COVID-19 floor at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
“Over this past week Freedom Square began an orderly and voluntary transfer of Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation patients who were asymptomatic but potentially exposed, symptomatic, or who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 to three local hospitals for treatment and monitoring,” said Mason.
In a statement April 16, Mason said that six employees also had tested positive and a resident first tested positive April 9.
Officials have not stated why there was a delay in making this information known to the public in the ensuing days.
During the closure of the facility, it will be cleaned and decontaminated, officials said.