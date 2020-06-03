MADEIRA BEACH — The need for the city to seek new sources of revenue had been a major campaign theme for John Hendricks when he ran for mayor in March. Then, Hendricks had said the city marina was “a gem in the rough” that had been largely overlooked for its revenue-producing potential.
Mayor Hendricks told the City Commission at its May 27 workshop that the city is currently losing $700,000 after suffering a devastating blow by COVID-19 to its normally robust tourism-driven economy.
“The need to generate more revenue is even more important now,” Hendricks said.
A high-and-dry boat storage facility and a restaurant at the marina are two projects that have significant revenue producing potential. Both were touted by Hendricks during the election campaign.
“We need to do this,” Hendricks said. He added that the high-and-dry would be “very lucrative,” being used by locals as well as visitors to the area.
Answering concerns raised by some residents living nearby about the appearance and operation of such facilities, Hendricks said their look has improved and the newer ones resemble condo buildings.
“It’s a very clean operation and it doesn’t operate at night,” he said.
In a later comment, Hendricks said high-and-dry facilities are very profitable, and most local ones have waiting lists.
Public Works Director Jamie Ahrens said there are existing conceptual plans that were done in the past on a boat storage facility that could be used as a basis for doing a financial analysis on the feasibility of the project. “We can get some numbers on paper and talk about it in more concrete terms,” he said.
Commissioner John Douthirt stressed the importance of getting a complete financial analysis, as well as looking at such things as parking, traffic, and FEMA requirements.
“Look at the cost of the building, where we are getting the money to pay for it, and when we will get the money back,” Douthirt said.
Two restaurateurs have already expressed an interest in operating a restaurant at the marina, Hendricks said.
“It would be a high-end restaurant and would attract locals and transient boaters,” he said. The owner would pay to build it. There would be little or no expenses to the city and it would generate revenue for the city, said Hendricks.
Commission members liked the marina restaurant.
“Sounds great to me, especially to have someone help to build it,” said Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price.
“They would build it and pay rent (for the property),” Hendricks said.
Commissioner Doug Andrews said, “Anything that would generate revenue at a minimum cost, I’m 100% on board.”
The commission agreed to move forward with a marina restaurant and put out request for proposals on the project.
Youth activities to go forward
With the recent ruling from the state allowing youth activities, the city’s Babe Ruth youth baseball and summer camp will again be held at the Rec Center this year. Social distancing will be required.
Grant money sought to recover virus-related losses
The city has applied for a FEMA grant to recover $90,000 in expenses related to salaries of essential staff, such as overtime pay, and medical supplies that have occurred during the current pandemic, said Finance Director Walter Pierce.
He said grants are also being sought to recover revenue the city has lost due to the virus.
Hendricks said, “We’re a tourist town, and the parking revenue loss in particular gave us quite a big hit.”