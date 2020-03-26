65 cases of coronavirus reported in Pinellas and one death

Pinellas County had 65 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26 — only one more than the number reported by the Florida Department of Health that morning.
According to DOH as of March 26, 58 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and seven are non-residents. Twenty are hospitalized. Forty-two cases are in men and 23 are in women. Forty-one are travel-related and 21 are not travel-related. Three are unknown. Ages range from 21-83. The average age is 51.
DOH provided the city of residence for 58 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday morning. Fourteen are Clearwater residents, 14 are from St. Petersburg, eight from Largo, five each from Seminole and Tarpon Springs, two each from Gulfport, Dunedin, Palm Harbor and South Pasadena, and one each from Clearwater Beach, Pinellas Park, Indian Rocks Beach and Belleair.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11. The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
The DOH reports that 1,230 had been tested in Pinellas as of Thursday night. Sixty-five were positive and 1,111 were negative. Results were pending for 54. Of those that have been tested, 1,209 are Florida residents and 21 are non-residents. More women have been tested than men, 692 to 525.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State numbers continue to rise
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 2,359 Thursday night compared to 2,235 reported that morning. Another 125 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 2,484, up from 2,355 reported at 11 a.m.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 29.
DOH reported that 29,114 had been tested statewide and results are pending for 1,774. As of Thursday night, 1,698 were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 83,507 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 1,201 deaths compared to 69,246 cases and 1,046 deaths reported Thursday morning. The number of global cases was up to 529,093 cases and 23,956 deaths compared to 492,603 cases and 22,184 deaths reported this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.