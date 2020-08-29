18 Pinellas classrooms quarantined as the first week of school comes to a close

LARGO — Pinellas County Schools announced on Friday that an additional two employees and one student tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
That brings the total positive cases in the district, including both employees and students, to 13.
In a press release Thursday, Public Information Officer Isabel Mascarenas said one student at Bear Creek Elementary had tested positive, and two employees, one at Walter Pownall Service Center in Largo and one at Fuguitt Elementary School in Largo. One classroom at Bear Creek Elementary in St. Petersburg has been quarantined.
In total, 18 classrooms have been quarantined since the first day of school.
As of Aug. 27, eight schools have had positive cases, including Pinellas Park Elementary, Carwise Middle, Shore Acres, Clearwater High, Pinellas Academy of Math and Science, Osceola Middle, Bear Creek and Fuiguitt Elementary.
The number of potential cases from Friday has yet to be reported.
Earlier in the week, Circuit Judge Charles Dodson vacated a portion of an executive order issued by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran requiring districts to provide traditional brick-and-mortar options for families or else lose state funding.
On Friday, a district court of appeals reinstated the requirement because the state is appealing Dodson's ruling.
In an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers, prior to the appellate judge's ruling, Mascarenas said the district was not considering closing traditional classrooms and going to a fully virtual platform.
During the Aug. 25 meeting of the Pinellas County School Board, members did not discuss moving all classes to a virtual platform, but Board member Nicole Carr did ask for district officials to come up with criteria for closing a school if necessary.
"The executive leadership suggested taking up the issue with the district’s task force of medical experts next time they meet," Mascarenas said in an email to TBN. "The meeting will be next month but it has not been scheduled yet.
"As of now, any school closure would be done on a case-by-case basis based on the safety and ability to operate the school," she continued. "Also, a decision would be made in partnership with the DOH (Department of Health), our task force of medical experts and the school district."
Teacher concerns
With the first week of school coming to an end, Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association President Nancy Velardi said she was aware the district had no plans to close classrooms, but said there were a number of issues that still needed to be addressed in order to keep students and teachers safe, as well as provide a quality education for students, both in the classroom and those working from the virtual platform.
"I don't think we are ready to be open," Velardi said. "I think they are desperately trying to make things work, but it's just such an enormous job."
Velardi said she and members of PCTA will meet with district officials next week to address a number of concerns that Pinellas teachers have voiced within the last week.
The biggest of those concerns, Velardi said, was the practice of simultaneous teaching, which requires teachers to teach both in the classroom and virtually at the same time.
"It's what's causing the most upheaval for teachers," she said.
During negotiations between the union and the district, Velardi said the topic of simultaneous teaching was mentioned, but was not conveyed as something that would happen often.
"It was made very clear to us that if it would be used, it would be very rare," Velardi said. "Unfortunately, it's across the board in all of the schools.
"And it's not working well," she continued.
Velardi, a high school teacher, said the idea of trying to teach in a traditional classroom and a virtual setting was unimaginable.
"Every minute of my day was keeping my kids engaged," she said. "It was constant. Now teachers are being asked to sit at a desk and divide their time.
"Neither group is going to get the attention they need," Velardi continued.
Velardi said the district is facing a shortage of teachers, with, as of Aug. 26, 80 teacher vacancies, which is a struggle the district is trying to overcome.
Due to that shortage, some district officials who don't ordinarily teach have been asked to go back to the classroom.
Mascarenas said six employees have returned to teach, as of Friday.
Velardi said that with only five days into the school year, some teachers have already reached their breaking point.
"The stress levels of our teachers is out of this world," she said.
This story is expected to update throughout the week. Visit TBNweekly.com for the latest information on positive cases in Pinellas County schools.