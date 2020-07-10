Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.