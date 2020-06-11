Florida Department of Health reported the most cases ever in a single day in Pinellas on Thursday — 116 new cases, bringing the count to 1,862. One more county resident has died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 101.
So far this week, 278 new cases and six deaths have been reported. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
In comparison, DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 69,069 with 2,848 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 2,000,600 with 112,925 deaths. Globally, more than 7.4 million cases have been reported with 417,377 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 1,810 residents and 52 non-residents. More cases were in females, 58%, to 42% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 57, according to a DOH graph, but 49 in the county-specific report. The largest number of cases was in the age range of 25-34.
DOH reported that 453 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 436 residents and 17 nonresidents. About 25% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 28% available bed capacity on Thursday with 23% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported on June 11 that 57,677 COVID-19 tests had been done in Pinellas, 1,685 more than the day before. DOH says an average of 3.1% of test results were positive, a slight increase from Wednesday. As of June 10, Seventeen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 149.
A summary report for Pinellas County released June 10 shows 3.1% of tests from June 9 were positive, 1.6% of tests from June 8, 2.9% of tests from June 7, 1.6% from June 6, 3.1% from June 5, 4.5% from June 4, 2.1% from June 3 and 1.2% from June 2. The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
For online information on testing and location of sites, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 1,686 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 768 cases (45.5%), 253 are Clearwater residents, 195 from Largo, 144 from Seminole, 84 from Pinellas Park, 82 from Palm Harbor, 39 from Tarpon Springs, 27 from Dunedin, 17 from Safety Harbor, 15 from Clearwater Beach, 14 from Oldsmar, 11 from Indian Rocks Beach, seven from Kenneth City, six each from South Pasadena and Gulfport, four from Madeira Beach, three from Belleair, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from Lealman, Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and Tierra Verde.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
At least one case has been reported at 57 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 8. Since March, 497 cases have been reported at these facilities, or 31% of cases in the county.
DOH reported 280 cases in residents and 152 in staff at the facilities as of June 8. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 8 that 86 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 72 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 55 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 35 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 26 by St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor, 24 by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View in South Pasadena, 23 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 14 Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg and 10 by Patrick Manor in St. Petersburg. The rest had less than 10 cases.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported on June 11 that another county resident had died, bringing the death count to 101. No further information was available.
At least 75 of the county’s 101 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released June 6, 25 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 13 from Gulf Shore Care Center; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; six from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; four from Patrick Manor; three from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab and three from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; two from the Inn at Freedom Square. In addition, one death each was reported at Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden in Clearwater and Palm Garden of Pinellas. Palm Garden in Clearwater tells Tampa Bay Newspapers it has no deaths.
DOH reported on June 10 the death of a 90-year-old woman and four new deaths on June 9, including a 92-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman and two 77-year-old men.
DOH reported four deaths on June 5. According to the detail report, they included an 85-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man. No information was available for the fourth.
District Six Medical Examiner’s office released one death report on June 5 for an 85-year-old man who died June 4 from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphin View. DOH reported on June 4 the death of an 89-year-old woman.
DOH reported on June 2 the deaths of an 85-year-old woman, a 74-year-old old woman, an 80-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and an 84-year-old man.
The medical examiner’s office released five death investigation reports on June 2, including two residents of Gulf Shore Care Center: an 80-year-old man who died May 30 and an 84-year-old man who died June 1.
The medical examiner’s office also confirmed the death of an 85-year-old man who died May 31 from The Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, and an 85-year-old woman who died May 31 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The fifth death was a 67-year-old man who had lived at home.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County Commission voted June 5 to extend the local state of emergency through June 19. Commissioners have lifted local restrictions at beaches, swimming pools and playgrounds; however, statewide orders remain in effect, which include social distancing, capacity and sanitation requirements. Commissioners urge the public to wear cloth masks when in large groups and in enclosed public spaces.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases exceed 69,000 with 2,848 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 67,456 on Thursday. Another 1,613 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 69,069— 1,698 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 2,848, which is 47 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 11,571 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on June 11 that 1,307,728 people had been tested statewide. DOH says 5.3% of results have been positive. As of June 10, 980 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,135.
Of the 69,069 cases, 2,234 were travel-related, 32,064 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,142 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 23,154 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a June 3 press conference that the state is moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served. The new rules do not apply to nightclubs.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars starting on Friday and can continue to operate at 50% capacity.
DeSantis also changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor said other personal services could reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
Pari-mutuel facilities can submit reopening plans. The state’s universities have until June 23 to submit reopening plans.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 2 million with 112,925 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11 a.m. Thursday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,000,600 with 112,925 deaths compared to 1,980,965 with 112,006 deaths at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 7,409,132 with 417,377 deaths compared to 7,271,569 with 411,953 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All information is subject to change.