Pinellas commissioners extend local state of emergency until Aug. 28

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously Aug. 20 to extend the local state of emergency another seven days, which would be until Friday, Aug. 28.
The mandatory face mask ordinance also remains in effect. A face covering must be worn while in most indoor places where social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, cannot be maintained. Restaurant and bar staff must wear a face covering when preparing or serving food or beverages in inside or outdoor spaces. Customers may remove their face coverings while eating and drinking; however, they cannot be served unless they are seated at a tables that are spaced 6 feet apart. Congregating is not allowed at the bar or other areas.
Before the vote, County Administrator Barry Burton said that the county’s seven-day average of positive tests results continued to be below 5%. Case counts are declining. He recommended that the commission continue “all these efforts that keep us safer.” He said since the commission had passed the ordinance requiring facial coverings and social distancing at bars, the numbers had dropped dramatically.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard said commissioners had been getting calls and emails asking that the face mask mandate be lifted.
“Personally, I think we have to wait until after schools open,” she said, adding that she wasn’t sure how long it might be before that change might have an effect.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, said after any event, such as schools reopening, or a policy change, such as the face mask mandate, it takes at least one incubation period (14 days) or three to four weeks before it might make a difference.
He also said that experts believe COVID-19 cases will increase and decrease regardless of changes. He pointed out that most experts say the pandemic is far from over.
He advocates continuing to practice social distancing and wearing face masks.
Commissioner Janet Long said it was really important for those calling in that are frustrated about the mask situation to look at other places around the world where the practices they put into place had effectively managed the virus.
“To say it (COVID-19) is not threatening or life threatening is not factual,” she said.
She agrees that no changes should be made until after the effect of reopening schools is known. She said there were examples of schools starting and then having to shut down. She said “being cautious is prudent,” and advocated waiting a couple of incubation periods before making any changes.
During the public comment period, one woman talked about personally knowing five people who had stood in line to get tested for COVID-19, but had left before getting tested. She said they later received results that they were positive.
Commissioner Ken Welch said he had heard similar stories and asked staff to get with the woman and get her information fact-checked.
Several people spoke during two public comment periods at the Aug. 20 meeting. Many do not like the order requiring face masks and gave a number of different reasons why. But the most common was that it takes away personal choice and being required to wear a mask infringed on their rights.
One woman said it was her right to choose, using the example of choosing not to wear a helmet when she rides her bicycle.
“People have that backwards,” Welch said. “If you don’t wear a helmet, your only endanger yourself, but masks are meant to protect those around you.”
Some wanted to know what needed to happen to make commissioners decide to rescind the face mask ordinance. David Happe spoke at the meeting and he sent an email to commissioners offering to donate $100 to the Pinellas Community Foundation if commissioners were able to answer his question during the meeting.
Happe wanted a “specific, quantified and measurable definitive answer” to the question, “What is the specific, quantifiable criteria you are looking for that will trigger a repeal of your mask ordinance.”
Welch said health experts recommend the use of social distancing and face masks, and the commission supports those recommendations. He said things would change when medical professionals and safety professionals say it is safe.
“Schools are reopening and flu season is coming. This is not the time to stop,” he said.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters wanted to know if anyone had a definitive answer to Happe’s question. She said “people deserve to know” the answer.
“I don’t believe we’re done with this yet,” she said. “But we need to provide some expectation about how long (it might be).”
She said the commission should plan for an end date.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said he “loved hearing from residents” even if it makes meetings a little longer. He said since June they had heard a lot of science and data and he agreed the public needed something “more than you’ll know when you see it” versus a combination of data.
Eggers agrees that it will likely take two-three incubation periods after schools open before it is an appropriate time to have a discussion about changes. He said residents demand transparency, but that doesn’t mean things will change.
“It’s not an easy question,” he said, adding that the commission should at least start thinking about it.
He asked Dr. Angus Jameson, director of the county’s Emergency Medical Services and an emergency room doctor, to talk about how the data and science was evolving.
“People pick up on information that support how they feel and they run with it,” Eggers said.
Jameson agreed that there was a lot of conflicting information and viewpoints about COVID-19. He said part of the reason is that it is “science in action.” He said health experts don’t have the luxury of a 10-year definitive study to make decisions, so they have to go with what is in front of them.
Jameson studies COVID-19 and presents the most current information he can to commissioners, but he admits that is incomplete. He said his recommendations are based on the best information at any given point.
He said the guidance about face masks had changed significantly in the last six months.
“You hear one thing and then another,” he said, adding that as information changes, the recommendations change.
He said the process was “messy” and there would always be dissenting opinions.
“It may not be perfect, but it is the best we can do,” he said.
Long was leery about setting a time frame about lifting the face mask requirement or local state of emergency.
“I don’t know how we would change that without making a lot of people mad,” she said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.