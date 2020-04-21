CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners took the first step toward developing programs to provide financial assistance to individuals and families hard hit by the effects of the coronavirus.
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution April 16 directing staff to develop programs for individuals and businesses, and allow the county administrator to sign a certification form to submit to the U.S. Department of Treasury to receive payments from the coronavirus relief fund.
The form was due April 17.
The county expects to receive more than $170 million from the CARES Act fund, if none of the money is diverted for other purposes, said County Administrator Barry Burton.
Burton wants to get to work developing a program to help those in need, so the county can be ready even before the money begins to arrive.
“Time is of the essence,” he said.
He said the program for individuals would be an extension of the existing Adult Emergency Financial Assistance Program. It would help those most in need who have lost income due to unemployment or other COVID-19 related factors.
The plan is to provide up to $4,000 to adults and families for one-time assistance to pay necessary expenses, such as rent and utilities; however, the guidelines haven’t been developed yet.
Burton said current plans call for trying to get the program for individuals in place by April 25, even if the county had to front the money for now.
The business program will likely take longer to get up and running he said. If federal guidelines permit, staff proposes allowing businesses to apply for up to $5,000 to provide rapid payments to help cover revenue losses due to the coronavirus. The money could help with payroll, rent and utilities.
Burton said similar programs are in the works in St. Petersburg, Largo and Tarpon Springs.
He said about 6,500 businesses in the county could qualify.
For more information on ways businesses can receive help, visit pced.org.
The Department of Treasury had not released information on how the county would be able to use CARES Act money as of April 16. So it is not yet certain if the money can be used to support the programs as proposed by staff.
As soon as more information is available and staff can develop the programs, Burton said he would bring them to the commission for consideration and approval.
Commissioner Dave Eggers asked if any of the money would be passed on to the municipalities to allow them to administer their own programs. Burton said the county would be able to manage the program without the need for separate municipal programs.
Commissioner Karen Seel wanted to know about the parameters of the programs. For example, would people or businesses already receiving unemployment or other financial support due to the CARES Act be eligible.
Burton said no details had been finalized. He said any restrictions on funding would likely be part of the federal guidelines.
He said the biggest impact is to individuals and businesses involved in the tourism and hospitality industries.
“The main concern is to act quickly,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.