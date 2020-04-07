“Life Science at a Social Distance” is the name of a new TV series for Pinellas students.
Pinellas County Schools Environmental teachers Martyne LaDuke and Ginger Rehm record the weekly segments at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Petersburg. The segments bring the outdoors indoors to help students continue learning and experiencing nature during this temporary switch to virtual classrooms. The series airs on Wednesdays on WPDS TV-14 and is online.
The teachers have partnered with Dave Cook, station manager at WPDS TV-14, Pinellas County Schools’ Emmy Award nominated television station. WPDS TV-14 is the FCC licensed educational learning channel for the district. Cook is also the series’ photographer and producer. PCS will branch out next to Booker Creek Preserve in Tarpon Springs. Also, the weekly series will expand to include music and reading classes to serve as additional resources for teachers district wide.
The first two episodes of Life Science at a Social Distance” premiered this week. The first covers the lubber grasshopper and the second discusses the antlion. The two episodes make up a two-part series on metamorphosis.