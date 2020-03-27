Out of a labor force of 502,988, only 14,561 people in Pinellas County were reportedly unemployed in February. The county had an unemployment rate of 2.9%, according to the report from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity released March 27.
That not seasonally adjusted rate is lower than the 3% reported in January and 3.2% reported in February 2019.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area reported a rate of 3%, a decrease from 3.1% in January and 3.4% for the same month last year. The local MSA topped the list for most new jobs.
The statewide rate was 2.8%, down from 3% in January and 3.3% reported in February last year. The nationwide rate was 3.8%, a decrease from 4% last month and 4.1% in February 2019.
The DEO report shows that 21 of the state’s 24 metro areas had over-the-year job gains. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater had the most new jobs, 36,200, an increase of 2.6%. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford came in second with 31,100 new jobs and Jacksonville came in third with 21,500 additional jobs.
Only one of the state’s metro areas showed job losses in January compared to three in February. Homosassa Springs and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island had job losses of 200 each and Panama City was down 100 jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ranked No. 13 against the state’s other metro areas. Homosassa Springs MSA ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 4.8% and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall Metropolitan Division ranked No. 24 with a rate of 1.5%.
Of the counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties tied with five others for the rank of No. 47. Pasco County tied with four other for the rank of No. 27 with an unemployment rate of 3.3%. Hernando County ranked No. 8 with a rate of 4.1%.
Citrus County ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 4.8% and Miami-Dade County ranked No. 67 with a rate of 1.5%.
Looking ahead
With so many businesses closed or partially closed due to the coronavirus, everyone is worrying about future unemployment reports.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported advance numbers March 26 of actual not seasonally adjusted claims under state programs, of nearly 2.9 million for the week ending March 21, an increase of 2.6 million, or 1,053%, from the previous week.
Nearly every state cited the COVID-19 virus impacts, especially on services industries, including accommodation and food services. Other industries that attributed to the increases were health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment and recreation, transportation and warehousing and manufacturing industries.
In Florida, 74,021 claims were filed during the week ending March 21 compared to 6,464 for the week ending March 14 and 1,138 for the week ending March 7. Layoffs were reported in the agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting, manufacturing, wholesale trade and retail trade industries.
“This large increase in unemployment claims was not unexpected, and results from the recognition by Americans across the country that we have had to temporarily halt certain activities in order to defeat the coronavirus,” Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said in a statement released March 26.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.