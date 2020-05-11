Commission chair asks everyone to act responsibly in today’s ‘new norm’

In her weekly briefing, Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard talked about a number of things people can do to make sure everyone stays safe as the public adjusts to the new normal created by COVID-19.
Gerard’s briefing was on May 5, the day after the governor’s phase 1 recovery plans went into effect and the county reopened its beaches. She said the commission had used the latest data to support its decision to reopen community pools and playground equipment at daycare centers, as well as the beaches.
She reminded everyone that “we’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” and she thanked the public for following the safer-at-home orders.
“It has been painful for all of us in so many ways from losing jobs to struggling with isolation,” she said. “But you’ve saved lives and protected our health care workers. Together we’ve prevented this crisis from becoming unmanageable.”
However, it’s not sustainable to keep the same level of restrictions, Gerard said, which is why decisions were made to start opening things up. However, places that allow for large gatherings, such as bars and gyms, remain closed.
Gerard reminds the public that “the threat of the virus has not passed.”
“Health experts say we will have to learn to live with COVID-19 for a while,” she said, adding that social distancing remains critically important.
Social distancing means staying 6 feet apart from anyone that doesn’t live in your home with you. Avoid groups larger than 10. Limit close interactions to members of your own household, she said.
Gerard also encouraged people to wear a face mask when in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
“This has become a sign of respect for others and may be the new norm for quite some time,” she said.
She said choosing to limit travel and social contact helps keep the county’s more vulnerable people safe.
“Even if you’re perfectly healthy, you could get the virus without even knowing it. And you could infect family members, friends and co-workers,” she said. “Please consider others when you decide how to live in this new normal.”
She said the first day of the beaches being open had gone well with the majority of people observing the social distancing rules.
“Please keep this up,” she said, adding that sheriff’s deputies and police officers were out in numbers to remind and educate people.
She said the county’s beaches and parks were there for all to enjoy, but not abuse.
“I’m asking that you prove we made the right decision to open the beaches by acting responsibility,” she said.
Gerard also talked about how critical testing is in the continued fight against the novel coronavirus. The county has been adding more testing sites in recent weeks.
Community Health Centers of Pinellas opened a fourth location this week for residents to receive free testing. The site at the Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N. in St. Petersburg, is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Three additional sites are open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, including:
• 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
• 7550 43rd St. N., Pinellas Park
• 1344 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center)
Residents do not need to show symptoms or be a CHC patient to be tested. The four sites provide same day walk-ups and drive-ups, but appointments are recommended to decrease wait times. Make an appointment by calling CHC at 727-824-8181 and selecting option “0.”
A condensed electronic registration will be required at testing sites and residents are asked to bring a valid ID.
For more information about testing, call the health department at 727-824-6900.
County staff also is working to help local long-term care facilities. Some have been experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and as many as 40 residents or patients have died. Gerard said local fire departments were assisting with outreach and support, and the logistics team was making sure the facilities had access to medical supplies and were trained on how to use them.
She said a local manufacturer is getting involved and will be producing 50,000 face masks a week to help protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.
Programs to help those in need
Gerard reviewed two financial aid programs designed to help small businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19. More than 1,500 applications had already been received for the grant program for small businesses, which opened on May 4, and some had already been processed for payment, Gerard said. More than 3,000 individuals had texted COVIDCARES to 898211 to apply for help.
The county is using the $170 million it received in CARES Act funding for the two programs. Eligible small businesses can receive up to $5,000 in a one-time grant and individuals can receive up to $4,000 to pay past due mortgage, rent or utility bills.
The application deadline for both programs is June 1.
Gerard said the county was working with Feeding Tampa Bay, which is collaborating with the Tampa Bay Restaurant Association to make sure no one goes hungry. They have been distributing 5,000 meals a week through food pantries and at BreakSpot sites.
For more information on ways to get help, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help/.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.