Pinellas extends local state of emergency, makes plans for in-person meetings

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners agreed unanimously June 2 to extend the local state of emergency until June 12. The commission will consider extending the order for another seven days on Friday, June 5.
The county has been meeting virtually since April when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending the requirement for a quorum to be present or that a government body meets at a specific place.
County Administrator Barry Burton has been working on a plan to allow the commission to meet safety if the governor rescinds that order. He announced June 3 that the governor had extended the order until June 30.
Still plans are going forward to move county meetings to the Magnolia Room at Extension, 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo, starting Tuesday, June 23.
Burton said the room has enough space to property distance commissioners, staff and the public. He said in the case of agenda items where a large crowd was expected, it might be a good idea to limit that meeting to one topic only.
He said staff had already mapped out the Magnolia Room and made plans to move the necessary equipment where it could stay for the foreseeable future.
Commissioners asked if other venues could be used, and Burton said the Magnolia Room was the best fit since it was owned by the county, provided the most space and the equipment could stay for as long as needed. Other venues suggested didn’t have the benefit of being under county control for long-term use.
Burton also said the commission could use a hybrid model, which would be more difficult. With that model, some commissioners, staff and members of the public could attend in person, while others continued to use the Zoom platform, which is how meetings are being conducted now.
The consensus was to move forward using the Magnolia Room.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard said that the virtual meetings had been good for public participation, although it was awkward and time consuming. Commissioner Dave Eggers suggested continuing to use that method in the future to allow people to participate.
Other topics
Burton asked for more time for staff to meet with members of the boating community before scheduling another meeting about Outback Key and rescinding a decision to create a vessel exclusion zone at Fort De Soto. That meeting is likely to occur at the end of July.
Commissioner Janet Long wanted to make sure that any messaging about that meeting targeted everyone, not just the boating community, which had objected to taking away a popular area for them to access the beach at Fort De Soto.
Long wants to take a more holistic look at the area to include leashing of dogs, camping, all types of watercraft, seaplanes, alcohol and swimmers.
Burton also talked about plans for staff as the county’s response to the pandemic continues. He said the executive policy group was not going to meet daily anymore; however, the warehouse operations would continue as equipment and supplies still needed to go out to long-term care facilities and others.
He said staff at Emergency Operations needed to turn its attention to hurricane preparation, especially plans for sheltering.
“We’re trying to balance priorities with needs,” he said.
Burton updated the commission on the latest on efforts to fight COVID-19 in local long-term care facilities. He said staff was doing a “bang up job” coordinating care for the residents. He also thanked hospitals for their help.
He said the state had stepped up its program to test employees at the facilities and had mailed kits to those capable of conducting the tests themselves. The rest of the facilities also were being tested, he said.
The county’s first responders have finished inspections of almost all 250 facilities, he said. He said any problems discovered during those inspections were being fixed. He said the work would continue as long as necessary to keep our seniors safe.
Commissioner Charlie Justice said it was important to keep a focus on long-term care facilities, especially training and infection control.
