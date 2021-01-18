Florida Department of Health reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Jan. 17, bringing the tally to 54,529. Nine more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,184.
From Jan. 11-17, 3,135 new COVID-19 cases were reported and 95 deaths. Last week, Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths.
For the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3, DOH reported 3,997 new cases and 80 deaths, which was considerably higher than the 2,223 cases and 30 deaths reported for the week of Dec. 21-27.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,579,281 with 24,657 deaths as of Jan. 17. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the United States, cases totaled 24,045,025 with 398,653 deaths compared to 23,669,315 and 394,413 deaths at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Globally, more than 95.44 million cases have been reported with 2.037 million deaths compared to 93.626 million cases and 2 million deaths on Saturday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 53,172 residents and 1,357 non-residents. More cases were in females, 28,521 (54%), to 24,593 in males. Gender was unknown in 58. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,604 residents and 38 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (777 of 3,144) on Monday with 21% capacity (74 of 353) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Jan. 18, 365 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 76 in ICU and 29 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.97% of 4,322 test results on Jan. 17, were positive, 6.31% of 4,397 results on Jan. 16, 6.53% of 6,167 on Jan. 15, 8.80% of 7,017 on Jan. 14, 5.27% of 6,898 on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2, 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24, 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23, 8.32% of 4,111 on Dec. 22, 7.92% of 3,536 on Dec. 21, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19 and 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on
Saturday, Jan. 16. St. Petersburg has the most with 19,847 cases, 10,511 are Clearwater residents, 5,789 from Largo, 3,603 from Palm Harbor, 2,829 from Seminole, 2,614 from Pinellas Park, 1,928 from Tarpon Springs, 1,688 from Dunedin, 1,011 from Oldsmar, 802 from Safety Harbor, 440 from Clearwater Beach, 411 from Gulfport, 243 from South Pasadena, 236 from Kenneth City, 238 from Indian Rocks Beach, 208 from Belleair, 144 from Madeira Beach, 81 from Belleair Beach, 80 from Tierra Verde, 64 from Crystal Beach, 57 from St. Pete Beach, 47 from North Redington Beach, 44 from Treasure Island, 27 from Bay Pines, 21 from Lealman, 11 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, eight from Ozona, seven from Redington Beach, five from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 123 as missing.
Since March, 5,843 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 17, upping the death toll to 1,184. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
DOH reported 50 new deaths from Jan. 4-10, 80 new deaths from Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Only 30 new deaths were reported from Dec. 21-27.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, 11 in the 35-44 group (1%), 33 in 45-54 (3%), 98 in 55-64 (8%), 228 in 65-74 (19%), 353 in 75-84 (30%) and 456 (39%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 748 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 936 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 873 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners voted Jan. 12 to extend the local state of emergency through Jan. 22. County Administrator Barry Burton is expected to extend it again sometime this week through Jan. 29.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, reported that the number of new cases was continuing the increase with the seven-day average of new cases up to 586. The positivity rate was 10.4%.
He predicted that hospital bed and staff capacity could likely be strained as the numbers continued to rise and models predict they will continue to go up through at least February.
He said preventative measures are needed, such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases near 1.58 million with 24,657 deaths
DOH reported another 1,550,444 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 17 with 28,837 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,579,281 — 8,002 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 24,274. DOH also reported that 383 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 24,657, 142 more than yesterday.
From Jan. 11-17, 90,695 new cases were reported statewide with 1,233 new deaths. The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 68,170 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 17. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 9.19% of 77,861 test results were positive on Jan. 17, 9.11% of 108,046 on Jan. 16, 8.55% of 127,948 on Jan. 15, 10.17% of 146,171 on Jan. 14, 8.63% of 142,263 on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2, 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24, 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23, 8.68% of 116,426 on Dec. 22, 8.78% of 106,737 on Dec. 21, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19 and 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 17, statewide, 938,537 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 93,258 had completed the two-shot series. DOH reported that 45,056 were overdue for their second dose.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 45,408 doses have been administered including 38,643 receiving the first dose and 6,765 completing the two-shot series.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 119,528 doses, followed by Broward with 92,980 doses and Palm Beach with 86,14. DOH also reported that 36,438 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 354,082 receiving the first dose and 8,932 completing the two-dose series. Next were ages 75-84 with 202,115 receiving a first dose and 4,416 receiving a second dose. Of those ages 85 and older, 80,323 have received first doses with 4,145 completing the series.
For ages 55-64, 94,174 have received the first dose and 18,872 have received both doses. For ages 45-54, 76,198 have received the first dose and 18,962 have completed the series.
For the younger age groups, those 16-24 have received 15,513 first doses and 2,540 have completed the series. Of those ages 25-34, 52,068 had received the first dose and 16,412 have finished the series, and of those ages 35-44, 64,064 have received a first dose and 18,872 have received both doses.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.