Pinellas County Schools announced March 17 that schools would remain closed until April 15 in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The move comes at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Education, which extended a directive requiring all districts in the state to keep schools closed. Spring break had already been extended an extra week until March 27. The district announced that all schools will undergo a deep cleaning from March 23-27, and that all employees will prepare for digital instruction during that time.
On Monday, March 30, the district said it will transition students to digital assignments developed and led by their teachers using the Microsoft 365 Teams platform, where teachers will be able to deliver lessons and messages directly to students.
Resources for students and families, including frequently asked questions and how-to tutorials, are available on the district's Digital Learning Students and Families webpage at www.pcsb.org/Page/32734.
Florida’s state universities, including the University of South Florida, Eckerd College and St. Petersburg College have also made plans to move to remote course instruction.
Pinellas County Schools has a webpage, www.pcsb.org/coronavirus, where it is keeping everyone informed about the latest information about the coronavirus. The district also is sending biweekly emails to families and staff to keep them up-to-date.
Principals will be communicating additional details the afternoon of Monday, March 23, via School Messenger.
If a school needs to close, families will receive notifications similar to weather-related closures, through phone call, email and SMS messages. Parents are asked to make sure their contact information is up to date at their child's school.