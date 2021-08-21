Florida’s COVID-19 case count passes 3 million with 42,252 deaths

Florida Department of Health reported a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported during the week of Aug. 13-19 with 150,118 more, or 21,445 a day, to bring the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,027,954.
That’s a slight decrease from the week of Aug. 6-12, when DOH reported 151,415 new cases, or 21,631 a day.
Case counts have been rising for weeks. For July 30-Aug. 5 DOH reported 134,506 new cases, or 19,215 a day. In the weekly report for July 23-29, DOH reported 110,477 new cases and DOH added 73,199 more cases to the tally for July 16-22.
For the week of July 9-15, DOH reported 45,603 new cases, nearly twice as many as the 23,747 reported July 2-8. For the week of June 25-July 1, 15,978 new cases were reported and 11,873 for June 18-24.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was up 13% compared to 28% the week before. Florida added the nation’s second highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 543, with Louisiana at No. 1 with 791 and Arkansas at No. 3 with 528.5.
According to the CDC, the rate of deaths per 100,000 increased by 146% compared to a decrease of 28% last week. DOH reported a death toll of 42,252 — 1,486 more than the week of Aug. 6-12 when the cumulative count climbed by 1,071 to total 40,766.
DOH reported 616 new deaths the week of July 30-Aug. 5 and 409 new deaths the week of July 16-22. DOH reported 231 deaths for July 9-15, 172 for July 2-8 and 213 for June 25-July 1.
As of Aug. 19, 11 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 207 in the age group 16-29, 502 for ages 30-39, 1,344 for ages 40-49, 3,313 for ages 50-59, 3,060 for ages 60-64 and 33,815 for ages 64 and up.
The state’s new case positivity rate also continues to rise. DOH reported a rate of 19.8% for the week of Aug. 13-19, 19.1% for Aug. 6-12, 18.9% for July 30-Aug. 5, 18.1% for July 23-29, 15.1% for July 16-22, 11.5% for July 9-15 and 7.8% for July 2-8.
DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases at 5.2% for June 25-July 1, 3.8% for the week of June 18-24, 3.3% for June 11-17 and 3.4% for June 4-10.
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate increased to 20.6% compared to 19.2% for the week of Aug. 6-12. DOH reported a rate of 18% for July 30-Aug. 5, 16.7% for July 16-22, 14.2% for July 16-22, 9.2% for July 9-15 and 6.1% for July 2-8.
DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases in Pinellas at 3.7% for June 25-July 1, 3% for June 18-24, 2.7% for June 11-17 and 2.3% for June 4-10.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 6,271, an average of 896 a day, which is a decrease compared to the 6,424 reported the week of Aug. 6-12. The cumulative count rose to 107,485.
DOH reported 5,125 new cases for July 30-Aug. 5, 4,164 for July 23-29 and 2,679 for July 16-22.
DOH reported 1,365 new cases July 9-15, more than twice the 569 new cases for July 2-8. DOH reported 393 new cases for June 25-July 1, 347 new cases June 18-24, 323 new cases for June 11-17 and 301 new cases for June 4-10.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 25% increase in new cases over the past seven days up from 23% last week. New hospital admissions were up by 2.85%.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pinellas totaled 1,671.
Vaccination rate up to 66%
CDC and local health officials say the highest rate of transmission with the more serious cases is occurring in areas with low vaccination rates. They say the vaccine not only prevents people from getting COVID-19, it also helps keep them from getting as sick. Officials are urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The latest word is that the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval of the Pfizer vaccine sometime next week.
DOH reports that the state’s vaccination rate for the week increased to 66% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 65% last week.
As of Aug. 19, DOH reported that 12,691,414 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 2,160,503 receiving a first-dose only and 10,530,911 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to DOH, 86% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 80% of ages 60-64, 72% of ages 50-59, 65% of ages 40-49, 55% of ages 30-39, 47% of ages 20-29 and 47% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 561,810 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 63%, up 1% from last week.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine still maintains a COVID-19 dashboard providing information on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 1:21 p.m. Aug. 21, 37.6 million cases and 627,956 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 211.115 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.42 million deaths. In addition, more than 4.89 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
