Florida’s COVID-19 case count passes 3 million with 42,252 deaths

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.