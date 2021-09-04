DOH reports decline in new COVID-19 cases in Florida with 46,324 deaths

Florida Department of Health reported fewer new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Statewide, there were 129,240 new cases, or 18,463 a day, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,308,916.
DOH reported 151,749 new cases, or 21,678, for the week of Aug. 20-26, 150,118 for Aug. 13-19, 151,415 for Aug. 6-12 and 134,506 for July 30-Aug. 5.
The 129,240 new cases reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 was the fewest number of new cases since July 23-29 when DOH reported 110,477 new cases. DOH added 73,199 more cases to the tally for July 16-22, 45,603 for July 9-15, 23,748 for July 2-8, 15,978 for June 25-July 1 and 11,873 for June 18-24.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate statewide in Florida is high. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 increased by 1% compared to a decrease of 23% the week before. Florida added the nation’s fifth highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 600. Tennessee was No. 1 with 739, South Carolina was No. 2 with 735, Mississippi was No. 3 with 646 and Wyoming was No. 4 with 623.
Death rate
According to the CDC, the rate of deaths per 100,000 in Florida decreased by 70% compared to last week.
DOH reported a cumulative death toll of 46,324 — 2,345 more than the week of Aug. 20-26 when DOH reported 1,727 new deaths.
DOH reported 1,486 new deaths for the week of Aug. 13-19, 1,071 deaths for Aug. 6-12, 616 new deaths for July 30-Aug. 5, 409 new deaths for July 16-22, 231 deaths for July 9-15, 172 for July 2-8 and 213 for June 25-July 1.
As of Sept. 2, 13 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 283 in the age group 16-29, 621 for ages 30-39, 1,659 for ages 40-49, 3,921 for ages 50-59, 3,454 for ages 60-64 and 36,373 for ages 64 and up.
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate decreased to 15.2% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, down from 16.8% for the week of Aug. 20-26, which was the first decline in months.
DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases at 19.8% for the week of Aug. 13-19, 19.1% for Aug. 6-12, 18.9% for July 30-Aug. 5, 18.1% for July 23-29, 15.1% for July 16-22, 11.5% for July 9-15, 7.8% for July 2-8, 5.2% for June 25-July 1, 3.8% for the week of June 18-24, 3.3% for June 11-17 and 3.4% for June 4-10.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 was 16.3%, down from 18% reported for Aug. 20-26, which was a decrease from the week of Aug. 13-19 when DOH reported a positivity rate of 20.6%.
DOH reported a positivity rate of 19.2% the week of Aug. 6-12, 18% for July 30-Aug. 5, 16.7% for July 16-22, 14.2% for July 16-22, 9.2% for July 9-15, 6.1% for July 2-8, 3.7% for June 25-July 1, 3% for June 18-24, 2.7% for June 11-17 and 2.3% for June 4-10.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 5,683, an average of 812 a day, which was a decrease compared to the week of Aug. 20-26 when 6,720 new cases were reported, an average of 970 a day. The cumulative count since March 2020 climbed to 119,980.
DOH reported 6,271 new cases for the week of Aug. 13-19, 6,424 new cases for Aug. 6-12, 5,125 for July 30-Aug. 5, 4,164 for July 23-29, 2,679 for July 16-22, 1,365 cases for July 9-15, 569 for July 2-8, 393 for June 25-July 1, 347 for June 18-24, 323 for June 11-17 and 301 new cases for June 4-10.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 16% decrease in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 744, which was down 13% from the prior week.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed accounting of cases, deaths, testing and other information reported since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pinellas totaled 1,671.
Information about COVID-19 in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
69% of Floridians receive at least one shot
DOH reports that the state’s vaccination rate has increased to 69% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 68% last week.
As of Sept. 2, DOH reported that 13,124,436 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 2,065,249 receiving a first-dose only and 10,880,393 completing the one- or two-shot series. DOH also reported that 178,794 had taken an additional dose.
According to DOH, 87% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 81% of ages 60-64, 74% of ages 50-59, 68% of ages 40-49, 59% of ages 30-39, 49% of ages 20-29 and 50% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 577,145 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 65%, up 1% from last week.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 2:21 p.m. Sept. 4, 39.87 million cases and 647,720 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 220 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.55 million deaths. In addition, more than 5.4 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
