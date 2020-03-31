Coronavirus cases increase by 15 in Pinellas: 167 reported on Tuesday night

Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases were up to 167, according to information released the evening of Tuesday, March 31, by the Florida Department of Health — that’s 15 more than the number reported this morning. No new deaths were reported.
According to DOH, 150 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 17 are non-residents. Forty-seven were hospitalized. Ninety cases were men and 77 were women. Ages range from 15-91.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 127 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. Thirty-one are St. Petersburg residents, 26 are from Clearwater, 25 from Largo, seven from Seminole, six from Tarpon Springs, five each from Dunedin and Pinellas Park, four each from Palm Harbor and Clearwater Beach, three from Gulfport, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines and Safety Harbor, and one each from Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 2,921 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Tuesday evening with 2,685 testing negative. Four were inconclusive and results were pending for 66.
DOH announced the death of a 58-year-old male Sunday night, bringing the county’s death toll to five.
DOH Pinellas reported Saturday morning that three county residents had died due to the coronavirus. Two of the dead are males, age 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female. No additional information was readily available.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
The County Commission is scheduled to extend the local state of emergency and safer at home order during a meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number continue to increase
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 6,490 Tuesday evening compared to 6,096 reported that morning. Another 251 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 6,741, up from 6,338 reported Tuesday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 85, which is eight more than the number reported Tuesday morning. DOH reports that 857 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 6,741 cases, 737 are travel-related, 1,002 had contact with a confirmed case, 458had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 4,293 are under investigation. DOH reported that 64,661 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 56,644 had tested negative.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring those traveling to Florida from out-of-state locations where shelter-in-place orders are in effect or areas with community spread to self-quarantine for 14 days. He also has ordered the vacation rentals of houses, apartment and condominiums be suspended. The order does not apply to hotels, motels, inns or resorts.
In a press briefing Tuesday evening, the governor said he plans to follow federal recommendations that call for another 30 days of social distancing.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 186,265 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 3,810 deaths compared to 165,874 cases with 3,178 deaths reported on Tuesday morning. The number of global cases was up to 855,007 cases with 42,032 deaths compared to 809,608 cases and 39,445 deaths reported that morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.