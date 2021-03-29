After four weeks of falling numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the downtrend came to a halt the week of March 22-28. Florida Department of Health reported 1,457 more cases than the prior week, bringing the count to 71,839. Twenty-eight more people died, upping the death toll to 1,554.
From March 15-21, DOH added 1,190 cases and 16 deaths. From March 8-14, 1,231 cases and 29 deaths were added to the count, which was down from March 1-7, when DOH reported 1,315 more cases and 30 deaths. From Feb. 22-28, 1,455 new cases and 32 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,047,379 with 33,891 deaths as of March 28. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4 p.m. March 29 in the United States, cases totaled 30.29 million with 549,58 deaths. Globally, 127.4 million cases and 2.787 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 70,085 residents and 1,754 non-residents. More cases were in females, 37,342 (53%), to 32,668 in males. Gender was unknown in 75. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,533 residents and 64 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (779 of 3,177) on Monday with 25% capacity (84 of 333) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. March 29, 166 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 30 in ICU and 17 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 8.90% of 1,597 test results on March 28 were positive, 7.16% of 2,540 results on March 27, 6.34% of 3,618 on March 26, 5.82% of 4,292 on March 25, 5.44% of 5,271 on March 24, 5.51% of 2,948 on March 23, 7.13% of 2,698 on March 22, 8.70% of 1,469 on March 21 and 5.73% of 2,585 on March 20, 7.10% of 3,635 on March 19, 3.77% of 4,259 on March 18, 3.47% of 4,845 on March 17, 4.50% of 2,609 ono March 16, 5.03% of 2,582 on March 15, 6.49% of 1,858 on March 14, 5.10% of 2,826 on March 13, 3.80% of 4,200 on March 12, 4.78% of 4,836 on March 11, 4.23% of 5,099 on March 10, 5.14% of 3,230 on March 9, 5.75% of 2,031 on March 8, 4.63% of 2,557 on March 7, 5.11% of 2,248 on March 6, 4.07% of 3,894 on March 5, 3.63% of 5,342 on March 4, 4.66% of 5,788 on March 3, 5.56% of 2,820 on March 2 and 6.14% of 3,791 on March 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,751 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, March 29. St. Petersburg has the most with 25,746 cases, 13,714 are Clearwater residents, 7,630 from Largo, 4,912 from Palm Harbor, 3,839 from Seminole, 3,596 from Pinellas Park, 2,540 from Tarpon Springs, 2,283 from Dunedin, 1,408 from Oldsmar, 1,139 from Safety Harbor, 573 from Clearwater Beach, 561 from Gulfport, 317 from Indian Rocks Beach, 302 from Kenneth City, 284 from South Pasadena, 272 from Belleair, 210 from Madeira Beach, 115 from Belleair Beach, 113 from Tierra Verde, 86 from Crystal Beach, 76 from St. Pete Beach, 58 from North Redington Beach, 58 from Treasure Island, 34 from Bay Pines, 30 from Lealman, 20 from Redington Shores, 15 from Belleair Bluffs, 11 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 98 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of March 22-28 — 12 more than the week before.
From March 15-21, 14 deaths were reported and 29 were reported from March 8-14 — one less than the 30 reported during the week of March 1-7.
As of March 28, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 18 in the 35-44 group (1%), 43 in 45-54 (3%), 127 in 55-64 (8%), 321 in 65-74 (21%), 452 in 75-84 (29%) and 585 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 890 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,056 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,000 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County has extended its state of local emergency for COVID-19 through April 2. The extension was issued by County Administrator Barry Burton by delegated authority from the County Commission.
It keeps in effect a county ordinance requiring face coverings within public places, and restaurants and bars to serve only patrons who are seated.
Burton is expected to extend the state of emergency every seven days through at least April 9. The County Commission will discuss a further extension during its regular meeting on April 13.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.04 million with 33,891 deaths
DOH reported 2,009,408 cases in Florida residents as of March 28 with 37,971 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,047,379 — 3,374 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 33,247. DOH also reported that 644 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 33,891, 72 more than the number reported on March 27.
From March 22-28, DOH reported 36,168 new cases and 483 deaths, which was an increase from the week of March 15-21 when 31,577 new cases and 449 deaths were reported.
From March 8-14, 31,327 new cases and 610 deaths were reported. Those numbers were a decrease from March 1-7 when 37,380 new cases and 793 deaths were reported.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 84,717 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of March 28. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.58% of 44,065 test results on March 28 were positive, 6.79% of 66,613 results on March 27, 6.26% of 84,777 on March 26, 5.76% of 95,057 on March 25, 5.62% of 97,539 on March 24, 6.01% of 80,577 on March 23, 6.51% of 75,942 on March 22, 6.74% of 40,982 on March 21, 6.22% of 59,992 on March 20, 5.38% of 88,173 on March 19, 5.02% of 96,115 on March 18, 5.55% of 102,155 on March 17, 5.56% of 79,570 on March 16, 5.86% of 75,629 on March 15, 6.13% of 43,999 on March 14, 5.69% of 62,837 on March 13, 5.14% of 94,671 on March 12, 4.87% of 99,822 on March 11, 5.04% of 95,736 on March 10, 5.20% of 88,449 on March 9, 5.84% of 71,684 on March 8, 5.95% of 55,278 on March 7, 5.83% of 65,904 on March 6, 4.88% of 90,488 on March 5, 5.13% of 109,689 on March 4, 5.36% of 107,709 on March 3, 6.58% of 75,435 on March 2 and 5.70% of 116,207 on March 1.
Vaccination summary
As of March 28, statewide, 2,537,765 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination with 221,801 completing the one-dose series and 2,920,035 completing the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14 and added the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the mix the second week of March.
In Pinellas, 285,579 doses had been administered including 130,348 receiving only one dose and 155,231 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 167,314 and 117,626 males with 298 unknown; and 211,066 were white, 12,298 were Black and 8,062 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 716,399 doses, followed by Broward with 495,973 and Palm Beach with 419,324 doses. DOH also reported that 135,217 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,267,530, followed by ages 75-84 with 735,870, ages 55-64 with 347,643, ages 85 and older with 249,042 and ages 45-54 with 219,814.
In Pinellas, 67,060 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 35,035 ages 75-84, 16,020 ages 55-64, 13,638 ages 85 and older and 9,340 ages 45-54 have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.