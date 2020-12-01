Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise with Florida Department of Health adding 188 more to the tally on Dec. 1, upping the total to 33,246. Nine more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 911.
Since Nov. 30, 438 cases and 12 more deaths have been reported.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported, which is 161 more cases and 19 more deaths than last week.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported — 438 more cases than the week prior. From Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported — 350 more cases than the week before.
From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,008,166 with 18,916 deaths on Dec. 1. Florida joins California and Texas as the third state to pass 1 million cases. In the United States, cases totaled 13,666,470 with 268,880 deaths. Globally, more than 63.63 million cases have been reported with more than 1.47 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 32,761 residents and 485 non-residents. More cases were in females, 17,534 (54%), to 15,201 in males. Gender was unknown in 26. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fifteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,863 residents and 30 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (862 of 3,261) on Tuesday with 19% capacity (63 of 335) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Dec. 1, 197 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 52 in ICU and 26 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.34% of 2,481 test results on Nov. 30 were positive, 8.41% of 2,571 results on Nov. 29, 5.62% of 3,126 on Nov. 28, 4.57% of 4,720 on Nov. 27, 3.97% of 5,514 on Nov. 26, 5.5% of 6,180 on Nov. 25, 5.89% of 5,207 on Nov. 23, 5.95% of 3,876 on Nov. 22, 5.62% of 4,399 on Nov. 21, 4.73% of 6,283 on Nov. 20, 6.32% of 4,284 on Nov. 19, 5.24% of 5,025 on Nov. 18, 6.21% of 3,608 results on Nov. 17, 5.77% of 3,397 on Nov. 16, 5.76% of 2,749 on Nov. 15, 5.53% of 4,154 on Nov. 14, 7.60% of 1,458 on Nov. 13, 5.92% of 3,844 on Nov 12, 7.27% of 3,091 on Nov. 11, 5.46% of 3,583 on Nov. 10, 6.79% of 2,514 on Nov. 9, 9.51% of 1,684 on Nov. 8, 5.98% of 4,831 on Nov. 7, 8.36% of 1,919 on Nov. 6, 7.40% of 3,739 on Nov. 5, 6.17% of 3,192 on Nov. 4, 7.16% of 2,670 on Nov. 3, 5.45% of 2,392 on Nov. 2 and 6.20% of 1,542 on Nov. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Nov. 30. St. Petersburg has the most with 12,891 cases, 6,371 are Clearwater residents, 3,421 from Largo, 2,070 from Palm Harbor, 1,726 from Seminole, 1,605 from Pinellas Park, 1,081 from Tarpon Springs, 952 from Dunedin, 617 from Oldsmar, 476 from Safety Harbor, 273 from Clearwater Beach, 239 from Gulfport, 158 from Kenneth City, 157 from South Pasadena, 139 from Indian Rocks Beach, 87 from Belleair, 74 from Madeira Beach, 45 from Belleair Beach, 43 from Crystal Beach, 32 from Tierra Verde, 31 from St. Pete Beach, 29 from North Redington Beach, 21 from Bay Pines, 20 from Treasure Island, seven from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, five from Redington Shores, four from Ozona, four from Redington Beach, three from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 11 as missing.
Since March, 4,624 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 15% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths on Dec. 1, upping the death toll to 911. The dead included one woman age 97 and eight men ages 91, 90, 85, 82, 79, 71, 74 and 67.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, eight in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 77 in 55-64 (9%), 179 in 65-74 (20%), 281 in 75-84 (31%) and 335 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 620 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 862 deaths, or 12%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 762 deaths, or 10%.
DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 30, four deaths on Nov. 29 and 10 deaths on Nov. 28, including four women ages 89, 89, 84, 28 and two men ages 88 and 70. DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 27 and three on Nov. 25.
DOH reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 24, upping the death toll to 881. New deaths confirmed included six women ages 96, 91, 85, 79, 76 and 69, and five men ages 86, 86, 84, 84 and 78.
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 23, upping the death toll to 872. No further details were available.
DOH reported one COVID-19 related death on Nov. 21, a 105-year-old woman. DOH reported four COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 19. No details were available. DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 18 and confirmed the death of an 86-year-old man.
DOH reported four COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 17, including two women ages 88 and 82 and two men ages 55 and 53. DOH reported one COVID-19 related death on Nov. 16: a 72-year-old man.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 15 and DOH three more on Nov. 14. The Nov. 14 line list listed five deaths: two women ages 94 and 80, and three men ages 85, 77 and 56.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 13. DOH reported 11 deaths on Nov. 12, including five women ages 97, 83, 71, 72 and 66 and six men ages 79, 75, 71, 71, 63 and 49. DOH reported five COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 11, including two women ages 43 and 42 and two men ages 58 and 55.
DOH reported the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and 67-year-old man on Nov. 10. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Nov. 9 or 8. DOH reported the death of a 70-year-old man on Nov. 6, upping the death toll to 831.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 5 and confirmed the deaths of two men, ages 77 and 75. DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 4. No further details were available. DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 3. No further details were available.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 4.
On Nov. 17, Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, reported a continued increase in seven-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases, percentage of positive tests and hospital capacity.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect. The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1 million with 18,916 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 991,910 on Tuesday. Another 16,256 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,008,166 — 8,847 more than reported on Monday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 18,679 deaths, which is 82 more than the number reported Monday. DOH also reported that 237 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 18,916.
DOH reports that 55,197 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 333 more than reported on Sunday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.69% of 90,672 test results on Nov. 30 were positive, 8.40% of 70,770 results on Nov. 29, 7.85% of 84,262 on Nov. 28, 7.14% of 80,064 on Nov. 27, 6.20% of 101,028 on Nov. 26, 6.67% of 142,071 on Nov. 25, 7.47% of 100,188 on Nov. 23, 7.01% of 80,677 on Nov. 22, 6.65% of 91,014 results on Nov. 21, 6.79% of 112,964 on Nov. 20, 7.64% of 107,398 on Nov. 19, 7.58% of 109,723 results on Nov. 18, 8.16% of 87,553 on Nov. 17, 8.64% of 77,756 on Nov. 16, 7.95% of 52,450 on Nov. 15, 7.57% of 121,155 on Nov. 14, 9.95% of 40,309 on Nov. 13, 7.95% of 78,559 on Nov. 12, 7.35% of 69,809 on Nov. 11, 7.82% of 67,416 on Nov. 10, 8.34% of 47,437 test results on Nov. 9 were positive, 8.07% of 44,165 results on Nov. 8, 6.23% of 99,876 on Nov. 7, 8.28% of 48,766 results on Nov. 6, 6.36% of 75,475 on Nov. 5, 6.20% of 93,277 on Nov. 4, 7.75% of 52,331 on Nov. 3, 7.58% of 56,063 on Nov. 2 and 6.47% of 39,169 results on Nov. 1.
National cases up to 13.6 million with 268,880 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 13,666,470 with 268,880 deaths compared to 13,500,315 with 267,080 deaths at 6 p.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 63,636,008 with 1,474,213 deaths compared to 63,118,430 with 1,464,232 deaths on Monday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
