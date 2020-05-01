Dunedin resident's virtual fundraising drive puts bread on the table for servers

DUNEDIN — The founder of a virtual tip jar to help raise money for servers and others in the hospitality industry is delighted by the response to his project.
Spurred by the pandemic, Dunedin resident Jeff Depew started “Just the Tip” several weeks ago via a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/justthetipdunedin/.
"It's been amazing, overwhelming. I think that the Facebook page is over a thousand followers or what not," Depew said.
As of mid-April, about 300 service industry workers had signed up to be on the list that was posted on the page, and they provide their Venmo or PayPal accounts.
“I think now is an important time to remember them because they have been out of work for a month now," he said. "Prescriptions need to be renewed. Rent needs to be paid. And these people are having a really tough time getting their unemployment checks from the state. That's where the really hurt is right now. It's very delayed as you know — getting the money from the state," Depew said.
The list of servers on the Facebook page is updated regularly. It includes a portal through which they can enter their information.
Depew said the idea to start the fundraising campaign came to him when a friend posted on a Facebook page that there was a sign outside of a bar that said they were closed because of the coronavirus.
"That's when it first hit me. I kept thinking, 'What can we do to help these people?'" he said. "I'd seen a musician in Clearwater Beach a few months ago. And in front of his little stand there (a restaurant) he had his PayPal account information on a sign in front of his guitar and chair."
"That got me thinking, 'You know what, we can tip these people virtually.' And then that led to Just the Tip, which has a catchy name to it and a chuckle to it," he said.
Depew didn't want to get involved in collecting money beyond setting up the page.
"What I wanted to do is give people a chance to reach out to a server directly and put money in their account directly,” he said. "Create interaction between the servers."
Depew takes pride in being a Dunedin resident and supporting the community. He discovered Dunedin by accident, checking into the Best Western in town about 16 years ago.
"I asked a lady is there anywhere to get something to eat around here. She said just walk up Main Street, he said.
Depew went to Casa Tina's Restaurant and had probably the best Mexican meal he's had to date, he said.
"Immediately, when I came to the town it felt like family to me," he said, adding that he moved to Dunedin about seven years ago.
He recalled that a fundraising drive was held several years ago for a local musician who was hospitalized, featuring a concert in a local park. The restaurants got together and donated to her cause.
"That's the kind of reason I think that those of us live in Dunedin; we know it. We know it's a special thing, and it is," he said.
"We are doing this for each other. They appreciate it. They appreciate us. I don't think it happens every day, but when a couple of bucks get thrown into the virtual tip jar, I know it means a lot to them," he said.
Another positive highlight of the campaign is that he has several people reach out to him, from far away as Boulder, Colorado, and say they liked what he was doing and wanted to replicate it for their communities.
Some city commissioners have "liked" the Just the Tip on Facebook, and he has received several comments from others, including "whoever organized is brilliant."