Florida Department of Health reported nine more cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Monday night, bringing the total to 479 — 24 more than the number reported last night. The county’s death toll remains at 13.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 21,019 with 499 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 577,842 with 23,219 deaths. Globally, more than 1.9 million cases have been reported with 118,854 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 442 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. More than half were men, 52%, and 48% were women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 53.
DOH reports that 92 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported 44% available bed capacity on Monday night with 39% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Monday night, DOH reported that 9,055 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,498 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 69. DOH said 5.3% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 431 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 129, another 98 are Clearwater residents, 58 from Largo, 29 from Seminole, 28 from Palm Harbor, 22 from Tarpon Springs, 16 from Dunedin, 10 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Twenty-one cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
Five deaths reported last week
The county’s death toll remains at 13 with five of those deaths reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on Saturday night, which was not travel-related.
Two deaths were reported April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
State cases number more than 21,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 21,019 on Monday night. Another 625 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 21,019 — 418 more than the number reported this morning and 1,124 more than what DOH reported Sunday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 499, which is 29 more than the number reported this morning. DOH reports that 2,841 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Monday night that 201,005 had been tested statewide with 177,786 testing negative. DOH says 10.5 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 20,601 statewide cases reported this morning, 1,411 were travel-related, 4,287 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,059 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 13,278 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 575,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Monday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 577,842 with 23,219 deaths compared 558,526 with 22,146 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 1,912,923 with 118,854 deaths compared to 1,870,076 with 116,052 deaths this morning.
