ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has received notification from two bus operators that have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the 14th and 15th public-facing employee testing positive for PSTA.
One bus operator last reported to work on Nov.11. The 14 days prior to that time the operator drove Route 23.
The second bus operator last reported to work on Nov. 16. The 14 days prior to that time the operator drove:
• Route 66 and 19 on Nov. 6.
• Route 58 on Nov. 11.
• Route 52 on Nov. 15.
• Route 4 on Nov. 16.
The operators are currently under treatment.
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the drivers, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.
PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use transit for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members and other similar destinations.
In mid-March, PSTA announced it is enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the fare box and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 15 people at a given time. PSTA supplies bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
In total, including non-public facing employees and service providers like Jolley Trolley and CareRide, PSTA has 40 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
For updates, visit psta.net.