Florida Department of Health reported 262 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 24, bringing the count to 57,197. Twenty-eight more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,252.
From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths were reported, which is a decrease from Jan. 11-17, when 3,135 new cases and 95 deaths were reported. The week prior, Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,658,169 and 25,849 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the United States, cases totaled 25,217,690 with 420,267 deaths compared to 25,077,155 with 418,494 deaths as of 3 p.m. Jan. 24. Globally, 99.547 million cases and 2.135 million deaths were reported compared to nearly 99 million cases and 2.125 million deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 55,784 residents and 1,413 non-residents. More cases were in females, 29,866 (54%), to 25,858 in males. Gender was unknown in 60. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,714 residents and 42 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (739 of 3,159) on Monday with 22% capacity (77 of 348) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Jan. 25, 350 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 80 in ICU and 29 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 8.82% of 2,720 test results on Jan. 24 were positive, 5.10% of 6,507 results on Jan. 23 were positive, 4.67% of 6,508 results on Jan. 22, 12.22% of 4,811 on Jan. 21, 6.09% of 5,595 on Jan. 20, 7.80% of 3,690 on Jan. 19, 9.20% of 3,947 on Jan. 18, 6.97% of 4,322 on Jan. 17, 6.31% of 4,397 on Jan. 16, 6.53% of 6,167 on Jan. 15, 8.80% of 7,017 on Jan. 14, 5.27% of 6,898 on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2 and 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,003 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Jan. 25. St. Petersburg has the most with 20,768 cases, 11,029 are Clearwater residents, 6,137 from Largo, 3,817 from Palm Harbor, 3,000 from Seminole, 2,757 from Pinellas Park, 2,026 from Tarpon Springs, 1,772 from Dunedin, 1,091 from Oldsmar, 847 from Safety Harbor, 469 from Clearwater Beach, 429 from Gulfport, 259 from Indian Rocks Beach, 252 from South Pasadena, 243 from Kenneth City, 217 from Belleair, 156 from Madeira Beach, 84 from Belleair Beach, 83 from Tierra Verde, 70 from Crystal Beach, 61 from St. Pete Beach, 48 from North Redington Beach, 45 from Treasure Island, 27 from Bay Pines, 22 from Lealman, 11 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, eight from Ozona, seven from Redington Beach, five from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and nine as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 28 more COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 24, upping the death toll to 1,252. Sixty-eight deaths have been reported since Jan. 18. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Jan. 24, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 13 in the 35-44 group (1%), 38 in 45-54 (3%), 105 in 55-64 (8%), 244 in 65-74 (19%), 367 in 75-84 (29%) and 479 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 774 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 941 deaths, or 10%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 901 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Jan. 29. County commissioners will decide whether or not to continue it through Feb. 5 at a Jan. 26 commission meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases up to 1.658 million with 25,849 deaths
DOH reported another 1,627,830 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 24 with 30,339 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,658,169 — 8,720 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 25,446. DOH also reported that 403 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 25,849, 156 more than yesterday.
From Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths were reported. From Jan. 11-17, 90,695 new cases were reported statewide with 1,233 new deaths. The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 70,346 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 24. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 9.56% of 81,436 test results on Jan. 24 were positive, 8.25% of 104,845 results on Jan. 23, 6.54% of 173,696 on Jan. 22, 12.39% of 95,003 on Jan. 21, 8.57% of 135,160 on Jan. 20, 10.75% of 96,019 on Jan. 19, 9.06% of 96,912 on Jan. 18, 9.19% of 77,861 on Jan. 17, 9.11% of 108,046 on Jan. 16, 8.55% of 127,948 on Jan. 15, 10.17% of 146,171 on Jan. 14, 8.63% of 142,263 on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2 and 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 24, statewide, 1,249,439 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 157,972 had completed the two-shot series. DOH did not report how many were overdue for their second dose.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 61,464 doses have been administered including 51,876 receiving the first dose and 9,588 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have completed the two-dose series, more were females, 37,706 to 23,580 males, 40,503 were white, 2,675 were Black and 1,607 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 156,094 doses, followed by Broward with 126,337 doses and Palm Beach with 130,027. DOH also reported that 48,363 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 532,943 completing the series, followed by 75-84 and ages 85 and older. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24 with 21,469 receiving both shots.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.