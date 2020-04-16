Local state of emergency extended: Pinellas beaches and pools to remain closed

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously during an April 16 work session to extend the local state of emergency another seven days from April 17-24.
And after a lengthy discussion and listening to public comments for almost 2.5 hours, commissioners agreed to keep local safer-at-home restrictions as written.
Beaches and public pools will remain closed. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and County Administrator Barry Burton will continue to work with local businesses that believe they should be considered essential.
The discussion on the possibility of opening local beaches and pools at condominiums began during an emergency commission meeting on April 13. During the public comment period, one resident wanted more talks on opening condominium pools and another objected to the beach closures.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters said she agreed with those who wanted to open the pools and the beaches. She said people understood the dangers of COVID-19 and were being responsible. She said opening pools at condominiums would provide opportunities for exercise, which was good for people with arthritis and other physical concerns.
She pressed fellow commissioners to vote on the matter.
Commissioner Dave Eggers agreed there was “some merit” to Peters’ request. But he was concerned about people coming from other areas. He suggested that leaving the parking lots closed would be necessary. He said he wanted to talk to the sheriff and the county’s municipal partners.
Commissioner Janet Long said she was “sensitive” to Peters’ comments and supported some of them; however, she was concerned about enforcement and fairness.
Commissioner Ken Welch pointed out that the sheriff had already seen an uptick of people on the beaches.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard concurred but preferred to let Burton and Gualtieri make recommendations and discuss the matter at the Thursday work session. Commissioners also wanted to talk about dog groomers, florists and car wash owners that believe their businesses are essential.
By Thursday, Peters was the only commissioner that showed support for opening the beaches and pools. But, she deferred to the others when the vote was taken to extend the local state of emergency with no changes in restrictions.
She still believes that pools at smaller condominium complexes should be allowed to open. She said it was important to condo residents, especially seniors who need to exercise. She also said she understood the reasons it wasn’t yet time to open the beaches.
Gualtieri said there are thousands of public pools in Pinellas.
“It has to be all or nothing,” he said, adding that he didn’t want to create the perception of unfairness by opening condo and HOA pools while keeping hotel and other public pools closed.
He agreed that some people would use their pools for exercise.
“Others think chugging a Budweiser and partying is exercise,” he said.
His opinion is that the county has decided to “go down this path” and needed to follow it through.
Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard was one of the 24 that spoke during the public comment period. He thanked the commission for leaving the beaches closed for now. Some residents also supported leaving the beaches and pools closed and others wanted them to be opened. Other speakers gave reasons their businesses should be considered essential.
Commissioners are receiving hundreds of phone calls and emails from businesses that believe they are essential. Burton and Gualtieri are continuing to work with businesses one-on-one. The sheriff does agree that there are inconsistencies in how different counties are enforcing the governor’s order. Some have allowed businesses to stay open that are closed in Pinellas and vice versa.
“We’re leaning toward keeping businesses open,” he said.
Welch pointed out that it was only two weeks before the governor’s order expires. He would prefer that staff spend its time helping people connect to resources.
“We’re not going to get a perfect ordinance,” he said.
Not yet time to ease up on restrictions
Burton reviewed the timeline of actions taken to combat coronavirus by the county and state, beginning with the March 20 resolution that closed the county’s public beaches and public beach parking lots due in part to negative attention from national media reports of spring break parties on Clearwater Beach.
On March 26, the county enacted its safer-at-home order that closed places of assembly, including pools and playgrounds. Businesses were allowed to remain open, if they complied with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and other preventative measures.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on April 3 and the county responded by passing a resolution to close all nonessential businesses as defined by the governor’s order that prevented all nonessential travel.
Burton showed charts of projections for hospital capacity to handle COVID-19 cases from April 7 that are markedly improved by April 15, which he said were signs that the safer-at-home orders where working.
Still Pinellas has not yet reached the peak of cases, he said. His presentation showed a projected peak on April 26. However, Department of Health in Pinellas County Director Dr. Ulyee Choe said the new models released from the University of Washington April 16 revised the peak date to May 3.
Burton’s presentation showed that cases of coronavirus were expected to return to low levels by the beginning of June, but that is still dependent on the exact date of the peak.
Peters said it looked as if the county had reached its peak of cases on March 30. Burton explained that the peak wasn’t calculated on new cases but was instead the total number of cases, which was still increasing.
“Modeling is tricky,” Choe said.
He said health experts look at multiple models and curves to make projections. He also said COVID-19 had to be considered at a regional level.
“It wouldn’t matter if Pinellas’ cases were down if Hillsborough’s were up,” he said. “We would like to think that we’re plateauing, but models don’t show that.
Testing is still an issue. In Pinellas only 1% of the population has been tested. Although work continues to ramp up testing, kits are still not available.
Burton said before the county could begin to make changes in its policies, Pinellas needed to get to a point where a sustained reduction in cases had occurred for at least 14 days, which is the incubation period for coronavirus.
Testing capacity needs to be available so all those with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested through “same-day, point of contact diagnosis.”
And the county has to make sure that hospitals and first responders are properly equipped to treat patients requiring hospitalizations without resorting to crisis measures.
He went over the steps necessary to begin easing restrictions.
First, the governor’s executive order would need to be revoked or modified before the county could reconsider and perhaps modify the local safer-at-home order.
The county would need to confirm that cases were declining, and testing and hospital capacity were adequate. He said “conditions on the ground” needed to be the determining factors.
Lastly, the county needs to be prepared to reinstate former orders and even impose additional restrictions if the number of cases begins to rise, testing isn’t adequate and hospitals begin to have a problem with capacity.
Re-opening businesses and getting back to normal
Commissioners wanted to know what staff was doing to plan for better times.
Burton said staff was working on a framework and needed to communicate with the municipalities.
“We have ideas, but it is too early to roll them out,” he said.
Peters asked if there was a team working on an exit plan.
“I’m not comfortable taking away people’s rights,” she said.
Burton said staff was working on plans, adding that the county needed to be part of larger state strategy to consider when taking on local specifics.
Eggers requested that time be devoted to all future meetings to discuss the latest plans and actions so the public and commissioners were kept aware.
“It’s about managing expectations,” he said, adding that answering questions publicly might help.
