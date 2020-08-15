Sheriff Gualtieri tests positive for COVID-19

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office sent out a press release Saturday afternoon informing the public that Gualtieri had received a positive test result late Friday afternoon (Aug. 14).
According to the press release, the sheriff’s symptoms are mild. They began with a loss of taste and smell. He has no fever or respiratory issues.
Sheriff Gualtieri will follow direction provided by the Department of Health and remain home for 10 days. He will continue to be in contact with Sheriff's Office command staff and will work remotely during the time he is out of the office.