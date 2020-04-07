ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Holocaust Museum recently kicked off a weekly interactive educational series running Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the museum’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/TheFHM.
As concern about the COVID-19 pandemic continues, in the interest of preventing community spread, the Florida Holocaust Museum has temporarily closed its facilities to the public. During the temporary closure, the FHM is encouraging the community to engage with the museum online and send in questions.
The interactive educational series will be divided into three components, including:
• "Testimony Tuesday" – Tuesdays, at 1 p.m. The FHM will share a video testimony from a Holocaust Survivor or a Second Generation Survivor. From 1 to 2 p.m., the survivor will be readily available to answer questions submitted through the FHM's Facebook page and to interact with the community in real time.
• "Artifact Wednesday" – Wednesdays, at 1 p.m. The FHM will highlight a different artifact from the museum's collection. From 1 to 2 p.m., the FHM's curator of exhibitions and collections or the FHM's registrar and exhibitions manager will be readily available to answer questions submitted through the FHM's Facebook page and to interact with the community in real time.
• “Lesson Thursday" – Thursdays, at 1 p.m. The FHM will post a video from the museum's education team, with various lessons and educational themes, including resources and topics that can be used in a virtual classroom. From 1 to 2 p.m., a museum educator will be readily available to answer questions submitted through the FHM's Facebook page and to interact with the community in real time.
One of the largest Holocaust museums in the country, and one of three nationally accredited Holocaust museums, the Florida Holocaust Museum honors the memory of millions of men, women and children who suffered or died in the Holocaust. The FHM is dedicated to teaching members of all races and cultures the inherent worth and dignity of human life in order to prevent future genocides. For additional information, visit www.TheFHM.org.