CLEARWATER — A Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County staff member with client contact has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bayside Health Clinic, a facility that serves homeless clients.
Staff who worked with the individual have been notified, as have the small number of clients with whom the individual had contact, according to a press release from DOH.
The facility was deep-cleaned and sanitized on June 14 in advance of the clinic's opening for limited services on June 15. Staff who worked with the staff member during the week of June 8 was asked to monitor symptoms and remain at home.
The clinic is staffed by the health department and is funded by Pinellas County government. It is located at 14808 49th St. N., Clearwater, next to the Safe Harbor homeless shelter. Bayside does not offer services to the general public.
Services at Bayside have been limited to weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only at this time.
For more information about DOH-Pinellas, visit www.PinellasHealth.com.