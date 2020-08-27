Pinellas leaders cite schools reopening, death toll in sticking with mask mandate

CLEARWATER — Citing the reopening of schools and the unknown impact it will have on the spread of COVID-19, county commissioners unanimously voted Aug. 26 to extend the mandate requiring masks indoors and the state of local emergency through Sept. 4.
“Over the last several weeks, we’ve begin to see our numbers decline,” County Administrator Barry Burton said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. We still average over 100 new cases per day through our testing sites.”
From Aug. 17-23, 669 cases were reported and 51 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive week that fewer cases were reported than the week before.
However, schools reopened Aug. 24 and 70,000-plus students and employees returned to classrooms.
“The impact of that is going to take time to understand,” Burton said. “So what we saw in the beginning was community spread that was occurring at an alarming rate. That is not the position we want to be back into.”
As of Aug. 27, the school district has reported that six students and five employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since school began, and that 17 classrooms have had to be quarantined.
Commissioner Karen Seel said she spoke with Superintendent Michael Grego, and he supported extending the ordinance.
“He urged us to keep the mask order in place because it’s going to be so critical at the schools,” she said. “And he said it’s been so amazing how compliant all these young people have been with wearing the masks.”
Schools were not the only cause of concern, though.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas, pointed out that the county’s fatality rate is 3%, which is the third-highest in the state, and No. 1 in terms of the largest counties. The statewide average is 2%.
The Department of Health reported Aug. 27 that six more Pinellas residents have died from COVID-19, increasing the total to 641.
“The message that we need to continue to push is to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks,” Choe said.
Dr. Angus Jameson, the county’s emergency medical director, added that hospitals are handling the challenge well, but the number of hospitalizations remains higher than he would like.
He said it has plateaued at about 150 residents in the hospital each day, so it was important to stay the course and not lose ground.
“We get better every day at treating these patients as we learn more, but we have seen a significant mortality rate among cases here in Pinellas County,” he said.
Some growing impatient
Not everyone was in support of the mask mandate.
Several members of the public called in to voice their displeasure with the ordinance and the science behind it.
Commission Chairwoman Pat Gerard said she thinks the county is making the correct decision and needs to keep its guard up.
“I think we’re doing a great job,” she said. “We obviously have a better rate of infection than just about anywhere in the state. But our fatality rate is 3%.”
She said a resident emailed her suggesting that a 2% fatality rate was acceptable because they are mostly old people.
“Well, let me tell ya. That is not acceptable to me,” she said. “And if you have not lost a loved one or a friend from this disease yet, just wait.”
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who is recovering from COVID-19, said he has “no sympathy” for people who say the order should be lifted because masks are inconvenient.
“For the people who have (health) issues, there’s ways around it and I can respect that,” he said. “But I can tell you that wearing a mask is a lot less inconvenient than having this nasty virus. For somebody that had it and still has the effects of it, wear a mask.”
Commissioner Kathleen Peters, however, said she was sympathetic to their concerns and once again requested the commission form a plan detailing what benchmarks must be met before the order is lifted.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable for us to come up with a roadmap and at least give people hope,” she said. “... The people that have anxiety about the mask, it’s real. It’s not fake. They’re not just making it up.”
Peters said she didn’t support reversing the mandate yet, but citizens need to know when that time will come.
“Why are we not working on a plan that gives people their expectations?” she asked. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that and I don’t understand why this group hasn’t started working on that.”
Gerard said the commission does have a plan, which is to follow the advice of its medical experts.
Burton added that the county’s policy group, which includes Choe, Jameson, Gualtieri and others, monitors conditions daily and assesses a number of factors, such as statewide trends, school statistics and hospital capacity, so there is no simple answer as to how and when the order will be lifted.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said he’s confident the policy group is mapping out a strategy but it takes time to do so.
“I’m not sure that there’s an exact number yet for any one of us to ultimately make the decision or the group has, but I do think we’re working towards that,” he said.
The commission will next meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, to vote again on the state of emergency and mask mandate.