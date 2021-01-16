Florida Department of Health reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Jan. 16, bringing the tally to 53,882. Four more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death too to 1,173.
Since Jan. 11, 2,488 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and 84 deaths.
Last week, Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths, down slightly from the previous week. For the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3, DOH reported 3,997 new cases and 80 deaths, which was considerably higher than the 2,223 cases and 30 deaths reported for the week of Dec. 21-27.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,560,186 with 24,004 deaths as of Jan. 15. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16, in the United States, cases totaled 23,669,315 with 394,413 deaths compared to 23,475,380 and 391,098 deaths at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Globally, more than 94.256 million cases have been reported with 2.017 million deaths compared to 93.626 million cases and 2 million deaths on Friday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 52,556 residents and 1,326 non-residents. More cases were in females, 28,198 (54%), to 24,299 in males. Gender was unknown in 59. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,571 residents and 38 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (783 of 3,166) on Saturday with 21% capacity (71 of 341) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Mease Countryside and Palms of Pasadena. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Jan. 16, 348 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 74 in ICU and 28 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.53% of 6,167 test results on Jan. 15 were positive, 8.80% of 7,017 results on Jan. 14, 5.27% of 6,898 on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2, 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24, 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23, 8.32% of 4,111 on Dec. 22, 7.92% of 3,536 on Dec. 21, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19, 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17 and 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on
Saturday, Jan. 16. St. Petersburg has the most with 19,627 cases, 10,376 are Clearwater residents, 5,733 from Largo, 3,560 from Palm Harbor, 2,802 from Seminole, 2,596 from Pinellas Park, 1,899 from Tarpon Springs, 1,665 from Dunedin, 1,001 from Oldsmar, 793 from Safety Harbor, 430 from Clearwater Beach, 406 from Gulfport, 239 from South Pasadena, 235 from Kenneth City, 231 from Indian Rocks Beach, 206 from Belleair, 142 from Madeira Beach, 81 from Belleair Beach, 78 from Tierra Verde, 63 from Crystal Beach, 56 from St. Pete Beach, 47 from North Redington Beach, 44 from Treasure Island, 27 from Bay Pines, 21 from Lealman, 11 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, eight from Ozona, seven from Redington Beach, five from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 112 as missing.
Since March, 5,785 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 15, upping the death toll to 1,173. Since Jan. 11, 84 more deaths have been confirmed.
DOH reported 50 new deaths from Jan. 4-10, 80 new deaths from Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Only 30 new deaths were reported from Dec. 21-27.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, 11 in the 35-44 group (1%), 33 in 45-54 (3%), 96 in 55-64 (8%), 226 in 65-74 (19%), 350 in 75-84 (30%) and 452 (39%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 744 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 931 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 872 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners voted Jan. 12 to extend the local state of emergency through Jan. 22.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, reported number of new cases was continuing the increase with the seven-day average of new cases up to 586. The positivity rate was 10.4%.
He predicted that hospital bed and staff capacity could likely be strained as the numbers continued to rise and models predict they will continue to go up through at least February.
He said preventative measures are needed, such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.56 million with 24,380 deaths
DOH reported another 1,531,830 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 15 with 28,356 in non-residents to bring the total to = 1,560,186 — 12,119 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 24,004. DOH also reported that 376 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 24,380, 211 more than yesterday.
From Jan. 11-15, 71,600 new cases have been reported statewide with 956 new deaths. The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 67,790 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 16. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.55% of 127,948 test results were positive on Jan. 15, 10.17% of 146,171 results on Jan. 14, 8.63% of 142,263 on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2, 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24, 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23, 8.68% of 116,426 on Dec. 22, 8.78% of 106,737 on Dec. 21, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19, 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18, 8.75% of 135,453 on Dec. 17 and 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 15, statewide, 850,556 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 87,074 had completed the two-shot series. Another 43,668 are overdue for their second dose.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 39,656 doses have been administered including 33,060 receiving the first dose and 6,596 completing the two-shot series.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 109,600 doses, followed by Broward with 85,294 doses and Palm Beach with 75,328. DOH also reports that 33,883 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 280,038 receiving the first dose and 6,777 completing the two-dose series. Next were ages 75-84, 156,024 have received first doses with 2,666 receiving a second dose. Of those ages 85 and older, 60,251 have received first doses with 2,467 completing the series.
For ages 55-64, 83,621 have received the first dose and 16,426 have received both doses. For ages 45-54, 69,422 have received the first dose and 16,426 have completed the series.
For the younger age groups, those 16-24 have received 13,628 first doses and 2,163 have completed the series. Of those ages 25-34, 47,917 had received the first dose and 14,985 have finished the series and of those ages 35-44, 58,864 have received a first dose and 17,171 have received both doses.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.