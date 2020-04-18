Florida Department of Health reported another uptick in cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County Saturday night. Cases total 587 — 10 more than the number reported this morning and 22 more than what DOH reported Friday night.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported. The county’s death toll remains at 16.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 25,492 with 748 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 726,645 with 37,938 deaths. Globally, more than 2.3 million cases have been reported with 158,691 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 546 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were split 49% for men and 51% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 79% of the cases were white, 12% were black, 5% were other and 3% were unknown. According to ethnicity report, 86% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reported that 122 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported nearly 47% available bed capacity on Saturday night with 45% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Saturday night, DOH reported that 10,338 people had been tested in Pinellas with 9,680 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 62. DOH said 5.7% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 100 cases in St. Petersburg and Clearwater
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 534 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday morning. St. Petersburg and Clearwater each has more than 100 cases. St. Petersburg is on top with 156 cases, 103 are Clearwater residents, 70 from Largo, 67 from Seminole, 33 from Palm Harbor, 27 from Tarpon Springs, 18 from Dunedin, 15 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, seven each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Ninety-seven cases were reported in long-term care facilities with three deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
Two deaths were reported in Pinellas on Friday, bringing the death count to 16. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
Three deaths have been confirmed so far this week. DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square patient), which was not travel-related. Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-24. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number nearly 25,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 24,797 on Saturday night. Another 695 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 25,492 — 223 more than the number reported this morning and 740 more than what DOH reported Friday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 748, which is 8 more than the number reported this morning and 22 more than what DOH reported Friday night. DOH reports that 3,745 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported that 253,183 had been tested statewide with 225,862 testing negative. DOH says 10.1 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 25,492 statewide cases reported on Saturday night, 1,588 were travel-related, 6,772 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,298 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,139 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 725,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 726,645 with 37,938 deaths compared 706,832 with 37,084 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 2,310,572 with 158,691 deaths compared to 2,273,986 with 156,076 this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: Information on this report is subject to change.