Pinellas County’s cases of coronavirus up to 27

The number of people with coronavirus in Pinellas County has grown to 27, according to the Florida Department of Health’s report released at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21. That’s five more than was reported on Friday night.
Twenty-six are Florida residents and one is a non-resident. Nineteen are hospitalized.
Eighteen of the county’s cases are in men and nine are in women. No deaths have been reported in Pinellas. Seventeen of the cases are travel-related, seven are not travel-related and three are unknown. Ages range from 21-72.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 294 county residents had been tested as of Friday evening. Twenty-two were positive and 272 were negative. No results were available for 43. DOH reports that 384 are under surveillance.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 603 Saturday morning compared to 510 Friday evening with another 55 cases in non-residents, bringing the total to 658, compared to 563 yesterday.
The number of deaths in the state increased to 12.
DOH says that 8,239 had been tested and results are pending for 1,002. As of Saturday morning, 1,072 people were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 19,624 cases in the U.S. on Saturday morning with 260 deaths. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 286,816 with 11,904 deaths.
The number of cases nationwide reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased to 15,219 on March 20 compared to 10,442 the day before. The number of deaths increased from 150 to 201. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 20 show 234,247 cases globally with 9,840 deaths.
For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
