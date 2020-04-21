Florida Department of Health reported another COVID-19 related death in Pinellas on Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 17. The county’s cumulative case count is up to 611 — four more than the number reported last night and seven more than the number DOH reported on Monday morning.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 27,495 with 839 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 788,920 with 42,458 deaths. Globally, just over 2.5 million cases have been reported with 171,810 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 570 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were split 49% for men and 51% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 79% of the cases were in white people, 12% were black, 6% were other and 3% were unknown. According to ethnicity report, 86% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reported that 136 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 122 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 21% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 73% were white, 19% black, 4% other and 3% unknown. DOH says 5% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported almost 39% available bed capacity on Monday night with 34% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Tuesday morning, 10,748 people had been tested for the coronavirus in Pinellas with 10,062 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 66. DOH said 5.7% of test results were coming back as positive.
Nearly 170 cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 570 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 168 cases, 104 are Clearwater residents, 76 from Largo, 71 from Seminole, 40 from Palm Harbor, 28 from Tarpon Springs, 18 from Dunedin, 17 from Pinellas Park, eight each from Clearwater Beach and Safety Harbor, seven from Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs and Kenneth City, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
DOH reported 117 cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities as of Tuesday morning, which was four more than the number reported last night. The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections. At least one case has been reported at 21 facilities. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
The county’s death count increased to 17 as of Tuesday morning when DOH reported the death of a 96-year-old woman. It was not travel-related.
According to DOH, of the number of deaths confirmed as of April 17, 15 were white and one was Hispanic.
Three deaths were confirmed last week. Two deaths were reported on April 17. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-23. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases increase to nearly 27,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 26,761 on Tuesday morning. Another 734 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 27,495 — 437 more than the number reported last night and 835 more than what DOH reported on Monday morning.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 839, which is 16 more than the number reported last night and 50 more than what DOH reported on Monday morning. DOH reports that 4,063 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Tuesday morning, 278,888 had been tested statewide with 249,564 testing negative. DOH says 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 27,495 statewide cases, 1,610 were travel-related, 7,593 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,356 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 16,192 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 780,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus in the United States were up to 788,920 with 42,458 deaths compared 782,159 with 41,816 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 2,501,156 with 171,810 deaths compared to 2,468,733 with 169,794 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
