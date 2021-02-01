For the week of Jan. 25-31, Florida Department of Health reported 2,519 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County, bringing the tally to 59,716. Another 52 have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,304.
The numbers are a slight improvement from the previous week. From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths were reported, which was a decrease from Jan. 11-17, when 3,135 new cases and 95 deaths were reported. The week prior, Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,727,107 and 27,129 deaths as of Jan. 31. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the United States, cases totaled 26,268,048 with 442,399 deaths compared to 26,147,162 with 440,843 deaths at 4 p.m. Jan. 31. Globally, 103.28 million cases were reported with 2.23 deaths compared to 102.84 million cases and 2.225 million deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 58,251 residents and 1,465 non-residents. More cases were in females, 31,149 (54%), to 27,052 in males. Gender was unknown in 50. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,855 residents and 49 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (744 of 3,181) on Monday with 21% capacity (69 of 335) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:46 a.m. Feb. 1, 305 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 75 in ICU and 35 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 8.63% of 2,519 test results on Jan. 31 were positive, 3.96% of 6,435 results on Jan. 30, 6.12% of 9,455 on Jan. 29, 10.91% of 3,763 on Jan. 28, 5.59% of 5,859 on Jan. 27, 10.30% of 2,448 on Jan. 26, 7.46% of 3,694 on Jan. 25, 8.82% of 2,720 on Jan. 24, 5.10% of 6,507 on Jan. 23 were positive, 4.67% of 6,508 results on Jan. 22, 12.22% of 4,811 on Jan. 21, 6.09% of 5,595 on Jan. 20, 7.80% of 3,690 on Jan. 19, 9.20% of 3,947 on Jan. 18, 6.97% of 4,322 on Jan. 17, 6.31% of 4,397 on Jan. 16, 6.53% of 6,167 on Jan. 15, 8.80% of 7,017 on Jan. 14, 5.27% of 6,898 on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2 and 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Local case counts
Since March, 6,199 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Feb. 1. St. Petersburg has the most with 21,667 cases, 11,477 are Clearwater residents, 6,389 from Largo, 3,990 from Palm Harbor, 3,163 from Seminole, 2,886 from Pinellas Park, 2,107 from Tarpon Springs, 1,857 from Dunedin, 1,135 from Oldsmar, 904 from Safety Harbor, 493 from Clearwater Beach, 460 from Gulfport, 265 from Indian Rocks Beach, 259 from South Pasadena, 248 from Kenneth City, 230 from Belleair, 165 from Madeira Beach, 91 from Belleair Beach, 89 from Tierra Verde, 73 from Crystal Beach, 64 from St. Pete Beach, 49 from North Redington Beach, 47 from Treasure Island, 30 from Bay Pines, 24 from Lealman, 12 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, nine from Redington Beach, nine from Ozona, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 19 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 52 more COVID-19 related deaths from Jan. 25-31, upping the death toll to 1,304. Sixty-eight deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Jan. 31, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 13 in the 35-44 group (1%), 36 in 45-54 (3%), 106 in 55-64 (8%), 262 in 65-74 (20%), 382 in 75-84 (29%) and 499 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 790 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 950 deaths, or 10%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 920 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners have extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 5. County Administrator Barry Burton is expected to extend it another seven days until Feb. 12 sometime in the next few days.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases up to 1.72 million with 27,129 deaths
DOH reported another 1,695,300 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 31 with 31,807 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,727,107 — 5,730 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 26,685. DOH also reported that 444 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 27,129, 214 more than yesterday.
From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths have been reported. From Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths were reported. From Jan. 11-17, 90,695 new cases and 1,233 were reported.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 72,454 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 31. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.39% of 61,422 test results on Jan. 31 were positive, 5.54% of 131,210 results on Jan. 30, 6.62% of 207,418 results on Jan. 29, 14.47% of 64,096 on Jan. 28, 7.71% of 135,089 on Jan. 27, 10.22% of 72,364 on Jan. 26, 9.21% of 92,770 on Jan. 25, 9.56% of 81,436 on Jan. 24, 8.25% of 104,845 on Jan. 23, 6.54% of 173,696 on Jan. 22, 12.39% of 95,003 on Jan. 21, 8.57% of 135,160 on Jan. 20, 10.75% of 96,019 on Jan. 19, 9.06% of 96,912 on Jan. 18, 9.19% of 77,861 on Jan. 17, 9.11% of 108,046 on Jan. 16, 8.55% of 127,948 on Jan. 15, 10.17% of 146,171 on Jan. 14, 8.63% of 142,263 on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2 and 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 31, statewide, 1,379,346 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 328,346 had completed the two-shot series. DOH is no longer reporting the number overdue for their second dose.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 75,625 doses have been administered including 59,819 receiving the first dose and 15,806 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have completed the two-dose series, more were females, 45,813 to 29,575 males, and 52,553 were white, 2,935 were Black and 2,034 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 177,673 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 160,905 and Broward with 144,039 doses. DOH also reported that 55,122 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 678,906 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 and ages 85 and older. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24 with 23,890 receiving both shots.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.