All Pinellas County Tax Collector offices and Elections offices are closed until further notice. The Clerk of the Court remains open.
Residents needing the tax collector are strongly urged to utilize the online services available at, www.taxcollect.com. Assistance is also available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 727-464-7777. Customers also have the option to handle transactions through the mail.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our doors to the public. We are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of both our customers and our employees," said Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas in a press release sent out March 19. "Services on our website, www.taxcollect.com, are available 24/7 and we are prepared to assist customers over the phone as well. At this time, everyone's health and safety are paramount."
Driver Licenses and State ID Cards set to expire will be granted an extension under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, an emergency order has been executed by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date. This executive order does not remove any stops or holds on a driver license.
Updates will be posted at www.taxcollect.com and on Facebook (@PinellasTC).
Elections offices
Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections’ Offices closed to public and began limiting operations at 5 p.m. March 19.
Public meetings required to complete the 2020 presidential preference primary and municipal elections will still be held at Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Largo, including the one on March 20, and one scheduled on Friday, March 27, 10 a.m.
Pinellas County residents can register to vote, update their voter registration information or sign up to receive mail ballots online at VotePinellas.com.
Candidates or those interested in running for office can call 727-464-4987 for assistance.
Clerk of the Court
The Clerk of the Court’s offices remain open. The Clerk's Record Center, 14155 49th St. N. is closed. Records requests can be submitted online or by calling 727-464-6171.
The Clerk’s office is still accepting domestic violence injunction petitions at offices located in downtown Clearwater, St. Petersburg and the Pinellas County Justice Center. These cases will continue to be scheduled for return hearings if ordered by the court.
Pay tickets and fines online, by phone at 727-464-4846, or at any Amscot location.
Electronically record documents (mortgages, deeds and other official records) and bid on Tax Deed Sales.
Apply for a passport at offices located in downtown Clearwater, St. Petersburg and North County. Due to Passport Services in Miami closing to the public as of March 19, expedited passport applications will not be accepted. The Clerk's office remains fully operational and will be accepting routine passport applications. However, the normal processing times for passports may be impacted.
All grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials were suspended beginning March 16 until further order of the Court. All summoned jurors have been excused and will not be rescheduled.
Effective Monday March 23, the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida will suspend assorted proceedings and hearings for an unspecified time, addressing only "mission critical" cases, such as first appearances, detention hearings, terminations of parental rights, issuance of warrants/authorization of wiretaps, and other emergency matters as determined by each judge. For more information, visit www.jud6.org/.
Updates about changes due to the coronavirus will be regularly posted at mypinellasclerk.org and on Facebook and Twitter.