ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced that two bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are currently undergoing treatment.
PSTA announced on June 23 that a bus operator who had last reported to work on June 19 had tested positive. The 14 days prior to testing positive, the operator had driven on Route 61.
On June 24, PSTA announced that a second driver has tested positive and last reported to work on June 19.
The 14 days prior, the driver had worked on the following routes.
• Route 23 and 79 – June 6
• Route 61 – June 9
• Route 65 – June 11
• Route 11 – June 7-8, June 12-14
• Route 34 – June 17
• Route 59 – June 18
• Route 76 – June 15, June 19
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the drivers, whom remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.
PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use transit for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members and other similar destinations.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it is enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the farebox and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time. PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
PSTA also reported on June 10 that a bus driver had tested positive.
For more information, visit psta.net.