Pinellas County reports two more cases of coronavirus – now up to 29

The number of people with coronavirus in Pinellas County is up to 29, according to the Florida Department of Health’s report released at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21. That’s two more than was reported at 11 a.m.
Twenty-eight are Florida residents and one is a non-resident. Five are hospitalized.
Nineteen of the county’s cases are in men and 10 are in women. No deaths have been reported in Pinellas. Twenty cases are travel-related, seven are not travel-related and two are unknown. Ages range from 21-72. The average age is 51.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 403 had been tested in Pinellas as of Saturday evening. Twenty-nine were positive and 337 were negative. No results were available for 37. DOH reports that 403 are under surveillance.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 706 compared to 603 on Saturday morning. Another 57 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 763, compared to 658 Saturday morning.
The number of deaths remained at 12.
DOH says that 9,338 had been tested and results are pending for 1,005. As of Saturday morning, 1,072 people were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 24,148 cases in the U.S. on Saturday evening with 275 deaths. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 303,181 with 11,921 deaths.
The number of cases nationwide reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased to 15,219 on March 20 compared to 10,442 the day before. The number of deaths increased from 150 to 201. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 20 show 234,247 cases globally with 9,840 deaths.
For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.