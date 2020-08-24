Judge rules school-opening mandate is unconstitutional

A Leon County judge has ruled in favor of the state’s largest teachers’ union, which has challenged Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s executive order that required brick-and-mortar schools to reopen this month.
Calling the order “capricious” and “arbitrary,” Judge Charles Dodson on Monday ruled the Florida Education Association had established Corcoran’s order caused “irreparable harm” and deemed it to be unconstitutional “to the extent it arbitrarily disregards safety, denies local school boards’ decision-making with respect to reopening brick-and-mortar schools.”
The ruling comes after three days of arguments, from Aug. 19-21, which introduced 14 witnesses and approximately 100 exhibits.
Dodson particularly noted the hearing was held via Zoom, “because it has been decided it is unsafe to hold in person trials in the Leon County courthouse during this highly dangerous pandemic. That was a local decision based on local conditions.”
In making his ruling, Dodson referenced the Hillsborough County School Board’s efforts to delay the start of school in its district until September. School officials based their decision on the fact that five out of seven members of its health advisory panel deemed it too dangerous to reopen schools at this time.
The state ultimately denied the district’s plan and warned that brick-and-mortar schools must be open in August in order for district to continue to receive state funding.
“They had no real choice,” Dodson wrote. “Defendants arbitrarily prioritized reopening schools statewide in August over safety and the advice of health experts; and all school districts complied in order to avoid a drastic loss of state funding.”
In ordering the injunction, Dodson said authority to make safety and health decisions would return to local school boards.
“This is what the local school boards were elected to do,” he wrote.
The state is expected to appeal the decision.