Florida Department of Health reported a third COVID-19 related death in Pinellas County on Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 19. Two deaths were reported yesterday.
The county’s cumulative case count rose to 638 — six more than the number reported last night and 27 more than the number DOH reported on Tuesday morning.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 28,309 with 893 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 826,248 with 45,153 deaths. Globally, nearly 2.6 million cases have been reported with 179,778 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 597 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. More were in females, 310, to 287 in males. DOH did not provide percentages on Wednesday morning. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 470 of the cases were in white people, 75 were black and 35 were other. According to ethnicity report, 517 were not-Hispanic, 52 were Hispanic and 28 were unknown.
DOH reported that 141 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 127 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 21% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 72% were white, 19% black, 5% other and 4% unknown. DOH says 4% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported nearly 43% available bed capacity on Wednesday morning with almost 31% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Wednesday morning, 11,176 people had been tested for the coronavirus in Pinellas with 10,460 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 69. DOH said 6% of test results were coming back as positive.
Large percentage of cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 597 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 175 cases, 105 are Clearwater residents, 82 from Largo, 76 from Seminole, 43 from Palm Harbor, 28 from Tarpon Springs, 19 from Pinellas Park, 18 from Dunedin, nine from Clearwater Beach, eight from Safety Harbor, seven from Oldsmar, five from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Cases numbers growing at long-term care facilities
DOH reported 132 cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities as of Wednesday morning: four more than the number reported last night. Cases in long-term care facilities make up almost 21% of the county’s total.
The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections. At least one case has been reported at 23 facilities, two more than yesterday. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported on Wednesday morning that a 90-year-old woman had died, bringing the county’s death toll to 19.
Two deaths were reported on April 21. DOH reported that a 79-year-old man had died due to the coronavirus last night. The death of a 96-year-old woman was announced in the morning report. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she was a former patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Of the number of deaths confirmed as of April 21, 17 were white and one was Hispanic.
Three deaths were confirmed last week. Two deaths were reported on April 17. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order on April 21, making it effective through May 1. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 28,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 27,543 on Wednesday morning. Another 766 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 28,309 — 440 more than the number reported last night and 814 more than what DOH reported Tuesday morning.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 893, which is 26 more than the number reported last night and 54 more than what DOH reported on Tuesday morning. DOH reports that 4,288 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Wednesday morning, 290,476 had been tested statewide with 260,318 testing negative. DOH says almost 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 28,309 statewide cases, 1,636 were travel-related, 8,142 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,384 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 16,381 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 825,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus in the United States were up to 826,248 with 45,153 deaths compared 820,104 with 44,228 deaths reported last night. The number of global cases increased to 2,594,724 with 179,778 deaths compared to 2,553,853 with 176,323 deaths on Tuesday night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
